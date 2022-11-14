ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Weird Wisconsin Laws: You Can Legally Own This Wild Animal As A Pet

Every now and then I come across a weird law that makes me scratch my head. You can actually own a certain animal legally if you live in Wisconsin. Commonly owned animals in the Dairy state are typically cats and dogs. According to Pawlicy, about 59% of homeowners in the state own a pet. Diving further into the data, you see that about 33% own dogs, and about 32% own cats. I could not find the percentage of homeowners that have this specific pet, but I have heard stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022

The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
It’s A Bad Year For Mice In Your Camper In Minnesota

Happy campers everywhere are putting their RVs, 5th wheels, and travel trailers away for the winter. Part of the process is cleaning it out and using rodent-deterring measures to make sure your camper doesn't get damaged by mice. We did all that, but I went back to check recently and found that it only took a couple of weeks for mice to overtake it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Did You Know That You Can Use A Debit Card To Buy Powerball Tickets In Minnesota

So I didn't win the big jackpot this week. Darn it. I did however win the last big Mega Millions in July. Ok, I wasn't the big winner, but I got 3 numbers and won $200. That's the most I've ever won on any lottery ticket. The problem I have a lot of times when I'm at the checkout at a gas station is that I don't carry cash on me, so, therefore, I don't buy a lottery ticket.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

