2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
What Trump has to worry about now
Donald Trump hears the footsteps of law enforcement getting closer, and he's not happy, writes Errol Louis. He has posted a bitter 900-word rant aimed at NY Attorney General Letitia James that offers a revealing look at his growing legal troubles, now that a long-running investigation into the Trump Organization by James's office has ratcheted up and may now include the possibility of criminal charges.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Legal expert: New DOJ immunity deal “signifies grave criminal peril for Donald Trump”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, believes the upcoming testimony from Kash Patel could mean trouble for former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, November 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Patel — a Trump ally who also served as an official for the...
Rudy Declares ‘Total Victory’ After Feds Drop Apartment Raid Investigation
Rudy Giuliani is officially off the hook and won’t face criminal charges following a high-profile FBI raid of his New York City apartment last year, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Monday. He was under investigation for his relationship with a Ukrainian prosecutor that figured heavily into former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, with feds seizing a number of electronic devices and other items from his home in an early-morning raid on April 28, 2021. Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York ultimately didn’t come up with enough evidence to file criminal charges against Giuliani, writing to the court: “The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.” Following the news, Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press, “In my business, we would call that total victory. We appreciate what the U.S. attorney’s [office] has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”Read it at Associated Press
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Trump Organization ready to call ex-CFO a liar as tax fraud trial begins
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a criminal case in which it is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives.
The Trumps really, really wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.
Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
Ex-special master in Giuliani case named watchdog of Trump Organization
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barbara Jones, a retired U.S. federal judge who also served as a special master in a case involving Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was appointed on Monday by a New York judge as a watchdog of the former U.S. president's company.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., dismissed a lawsuit brought by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that accused Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others of witness intimidation and retaliation in connection to Vindman's congressional testimony against the former president.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal
You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
msn.com
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
FBI may have had up to 8 informants in Proud Boys around the time of the January 6 riot, The New York Times reported
Defense lawyers for five Proud Boys members asked the court to dismiss the case based on information recently produced by the government.
AOL Corp
Federal prosecutors decline to file charges against Rudy Giuliani following FBI raid
Federal prosecutors in New York said Monday they have declined to file criminal charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, more than a year after his apartment and office were searched by the FBI. The grand jury investigation has concluded "and that based on information currently available to...
6 countries spent $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, records obtained by House Democrats show
Washington — The governments of six foreign countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, spent at least $750,000 at former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel while he was in office, according to records obtained by House Democrats, renewing scrutiny over whether he profited from foreign governments during his one term in office.
Weisselberg family at center of Trump Organization trial in New York
At the heart of the Trump Organization trial is a family — with a name other than Trump. Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, has entered a guilty plea in the case. His son Barry Weisselberg, who works for the company, has been mentioned dozens of times, as has Allen's wife Hilary. Barry's ex-wife Jennifer has also been mentioned repeatedly, as well as their two school-aged children.
msn.com
Trump Lawyers Sanctioned by Judge on Clinton Conspiracy Suit
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers who accused Hillary Clinton and dozens of other people of engaging in a conspiracy to harm his reputation were sanctioned by a federal judge who excoriated them for filing a “frivolous,” politically motivated lawsuit. Most Read from Bloomberg. Alina Habba,...
