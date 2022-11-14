Rudy Giuliani is officially off the hook and won’t face criminal charges following a high-profile FBI raid of his New York City apartment last year, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Monday. He was under investigation for his relationship with a Ukrainian prosecutor that figured heavily into former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, with feds seizing a number of electronic devices and other items from his home in an early-morning raid on April 28, 2021. Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York ultimately didn’t come up with enough evidence to file criminal charges against Giuliani, writing to the court: “The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.” Following the news, Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press, “In my business, we would call that total victory. We appreciate what the U.S. attorney’s [office] has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”Read it at Associated Press

