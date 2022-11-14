ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

What Trump has to worry about now

Donald Trump hears the footsteps of law enforcement getting closer, and he's not happy, writes Errol Louis. He has posted a bitter 900-word rant aimed at NY Attorney General Letitia James that offers a revealing look at his growing legal troubles, now that a long-running investigation into the Trump Organization by James's office has ratcheted up and may now include the possibility of criminal charges.
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Declares ‘Total Victory’ After Feds Drop Apartment Raid Investigation

Rudy Giuliani is officially off the hook and won’t face criminal charges following a high-profile FBI raid of his New York City apartment last year, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Monday. He was under investigation for his relationship with a Ukrainian prosecutor that figured heavily into former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, with feds seizing a number of electronic devices and other items from his home in an early-morning raid on April 28, 2021. Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York ultimately didn’t come up with enough evidence to file criminal charges against Giuliani, writing to the court: “The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.” Following the news, Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press, “In my business, we would call that total victory. We appreciate what the U.S. attorney’s [office] has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”Read it at Associated Press
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
POLITICO

Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
CBS News

Weisselberg family at center of Trump Organization trial in New York

At the heart of the Trump Organization trial is a family — with a name other than Trump. Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, has entered a guilty plea in the case. His son Barry Weisselberg, who works for the company, has been mentioned dozens of times, as has Allen's wife Hilary. Barry's ex-wife Jennifer has also been mentioned repeatedly, as well as their two school-aged children.
msn.com

Trump Lawyers Sanctioned by Judge on Clinton Conspiracy Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers who accused Hillary Clinton and dozens of other people of engaging in a conspiracy to harm his reputation were sanctioned by a federal judge who excoriated them for filing a “frivolous,” politically motivated lawsuit. Most Read from Bloomberg. Alina Habba,...
