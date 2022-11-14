Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Longtime Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after stepping down as Georgia House speaker, Rep. David Ralston has died, according to his staff. “Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness,” Ralston’s Communications Director Kaleb McMichen tweeted. “He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, and members of their family were with him when he passed.”
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
WRDW-TV
Georgia officials discuss Warnock’s lawsuit on Saturday voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With how it falls on the calendar, there will not be a Saturday voting option in the Georgia Senate runoff. Senator Raphael Warnock filed a lawsuit trying to change that. In 2016, Georgia passed a law preventing voting within two days of a holiday. At that...
WRDW-TV
Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid reverberates in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could return Georgia to the national political spotlight it was under two years ago, when the nation’s 45th president attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night from...
WRDW-TV
S.C. lawmakers sue school districts over teaching theory
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
WRDW-TV
UGA professor explains what happens next after Georgia abortion ban has been overturned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A University of Georgia political science professor says the reason the six-week abortion ban was blocked is because it was passed in 2019 before Roe V Wade was overturned meaning lawmakers could introduce another bill similar to HB 481 with the same exact wording down the line.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor holds pro-Warnock rally ahead of Walker visit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eyes are on Georgia’s runoff for the U.S. Senate. Herschel Walker was in town Monday morning, rallying for support ahead of the election on Dec. 6. Walker was not the only one campaigning. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis also held a rally showing his support for...
WRDW-TV
Democrats’ Nevada win could have an impact on Georgia runoff turnout
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Either incumbent Raphael Warnock or challenger Herschel Walker will serve in Washington for the next 6 years. Zachary Peskowitz, a political science professor at Emory University, said Georgia’s runoff results would impact bills passed in the Senate over the next two election cycles.
WRDW-TV
SC superintendent of education, attorney general to receive six-figure raises next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several elected officials in South Carolina will receive major pay raises next year, including six-figure bumps for two prominent statewide politicians. The state’s Agency Head Salary Commission, made up of lawmakers and people appointed by the governor, approved these raises Wednesday after studying the matter, including comparing South Carolina’s salaries for these positions to similar jobs in the southeast.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
WRDW-TV
Georgia state parks offer trackchair vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is now the latest state to offer action trackchair vehicles for use at state parks. These vehicles use tank-like tracks to navigate rough terrain. The state’s department of natural resources is now partnering with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to offer the chairs. They will...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
WRDW-TV
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
WRDW-TV
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
WRDW-TV
Rebates now being sent out to South Carolina taxpayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing 2022 individual income tax rebates for eligible taxpayers. The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17 will receive their rebate by the end...
WRDW-TV
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for eligible taxpayers. The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17, 2022, will receive their rebate by the end of the year. To track your rebate status, click the link here.
WRDW-TV
Mass layoffs begin as Amazon aims to trim its workforce
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Major local employer Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. Amazon is a big employer in the Augusta region, thanks to its fulfillment and sorting centers in Appling.
Comments / 0