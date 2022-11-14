ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of Central Maryland and Propel Center gather students for exclusive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening

By Latrice Hill
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
baltimorefishbowl.com

“A Baltimore Novel in Disguise”: Q&A with Towson Prof Benjamin Warner

“I’d like to hear that people who read this book think it’s both challenging and weirdly fun,” says author Benjamin Warner of his new novel, Fearless, which features artist Matt Muirhead’s rendering of the Bromo Seltzer Tower on its cover. As the novel’s title suggests, the protagonist Christine Harmon has no fear. Curious about Christine’s condition, both a doctor named Blau and Christine’s boyfriend Carl put her through a series of experiments and dangerous tricks.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Traditions Abound at the Waldorf School of Baltimore

In a city rich with independent schools, the Waldorf School of Baltimore distinguishes itself in more ways than one. Take for example, their seasonal festivals – non-sectarian celebrations which hold special import in their school year. As autumn rolls along and we near the winter solstice, Waldorf Schools around...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trade school students to renovate a vacant house, gain hands-on experience

BALTIMORE -- Vocational students in Baltimore City will benefit from a large donation to the Requity foundation.On Tuesday, the Baltimore non-profit Requity announced a $130,000 contribution from ADT to support the Carver House project. Requity works with students at Carver Vo-Tech trade school to bridge the gap between vocational education and the workforce with training and mentoring—leading to higher-paying jobs"It takes the kind of partnership we have with ADT to make this happen," Michael Rosenband with Requity said.With the funds from ADT, students will renovate a vacant row house across the street from their school. Requity worked with the city to acquire...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

National Aquarium’s Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit reopens

Mabel the hyacinth macaw is back. So are Scout and Westley, the two-toed sloths. They’re part of a group of about 100 creatures that have returned to their old home at the National Aquarium’s Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit, following an $8 million renovation. Aquarium officials officially reopened...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Minor Believed To Be Responsible For HBCU Threats

(Baltimore, MD) -- A minor is believed to be responsible for a string of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since January, more than 50 HBCUs, churches and academic institutions have received hate-fueled threats. Locally, Morgan State, Coppin State and Bowie State were targeted during the first set...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: November 15-21

This Week: BCAN 5 year anniversary celebration at Falvey Hall, Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis, and Stanton Lewis speak at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Jonathan Gilmore and Second Stoop at Union, William Wright exhibition opening at WTMD, Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn at The Aquarium, Arena Players’ “U Thought I Was Him,” Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow book talk at the Peale, Memento mori at The Parlor, High Zero 2022 at Current Space, and the AVAM Gala — PLUS call for emerging curators at Motor House and more featured opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Tupac Shakur's Teenage Home Listed for Sale in Baltimore

The late Tupac Shakur called many places home in his lifetime -- including Baltimore, and the residence where he began to hone his legendary penmanship is currently up for grabs. The Greenmount Ave block where the 2-unit building resides has already been dubbed "Tupac Shakur Way," and now the home...
BALTIMORE, MD

