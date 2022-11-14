ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

PIX11

Former high school basketball player killed in Bronx drive-by shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality. But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park […]
BRONX, NY
myrye.com

Eight RHS Seniors Commit to Division 1 Sports

Last Wednesday, November 9th, eight Rye High School seniors attended a National Letter of Intent ceremony to recognize their commitment to play Division 1 sports at college / university. There will be two other signing ceremonies this year. Congratulations to these student athletes. Crew:. Joyce Kang, University of Notre Dame.
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Complex

Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx

Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
BRONX, NY
rew-online.com

SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
norwoodnews.org

University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

