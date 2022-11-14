Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former high school basketball player killed in Bronx drive-by shooting
THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality. But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park […]
myrye.com
Eight RHS Seniors Commit to Division 1 Sports
Last Wednesday, November 9th, eight Rye High School seniors attended a National Letter of Intent ceremony to recognize their commitment to play Division 1 sports at college / university. There will be two other signing ceremonies this year. Congratulations to these student athletes. Crew:. Joyce Kang, University of Notre Dame.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
News 12
Newburgh military father surprises 5-year-old daughter with visit at school
A Newburgh kindergartener got a sweet surprise when her father, who’s in the military, showed up at her school after being away for months. Gia Rios, 5, had no idea her father, Nelson, was home when he surprised her at Gidney Avenue Memorial School late last month. The district...
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
News 12
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
A New Jersey rapper on his way to the recording studio made a detour Tuesday night to save a teenager who was apparently trapped on a roof. Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap. He said he heard a teen girl crying while on his way to a...
New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families
Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need.
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
Unauthorized recording device found inside a Bay Shore HS bathroom
Parents received a call from the school district Thursday afternoon about the incident.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
New Rochelle first responders rescue injured workers 2 times in 2 days
Trouble struck twice for the same New Rochelle construction site within three days.
Complex
Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx
Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Bronx rappers Ice Spice, Lil TJay take part in Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Ice Spice and Lil TJay took part in a meal giveaway at Fordham University.
rew-online.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center
SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
