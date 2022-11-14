ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round

BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
BANGS, TX
kwhi.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AREA ROUND GAMES SET

Brenham Cubs vs. Belton Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. (7pm pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com Main Feed) Burton Panthers vs. Rocksprings Angoras on Friday at 7pm at Eagles Stadium in Johnson City. (6:30pm pregame on KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed and KWHI phone app)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

NIL adds another layer to high school football

TEMPLE, Texas — On July 1, 2021, the world of college athletics changed. Athletes were now able to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Star players could sell jerseys in their name, hold clinics, accept sponsors and more. Next thing we know, companies and boosters were rushing...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena

The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

High school BBQ competitions growing in popularity

AUSTIN, Texas - No matter how you cut it there are several ways to cook barbecue. Some say it’s the rub. Others claim it’s the type of wood. But the key to success for one team from Temple High School is the heat according to their mentor, Joe Medrano.
TEMPLE, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
B106

GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom

Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
TEMPLE, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community

WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX

