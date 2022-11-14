ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
WIMBERLEY, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
LULING, TX
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX
maloriesadventures.com

The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas

Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
