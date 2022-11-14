Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
austinmonthly.com
Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked
The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
wimberleyview.com
The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley
An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023
The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
maloriesadventures.com
The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas
Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0