Santa Clarita Bookings See Jump In Arrests, Increased Felonies

Santa Clarita weekend arrests saw a jump compared to last weekend, including an increase in felony offenses.

From Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 25 people compared to last weekend’s 15, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.

Of the bookings there were nine felony arrests which included two obstruct/ resist officer, assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, carrying/ concealing a dirk/ dagger, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, one for burglary, and one for terrorizing causing fear.

Other arrests that made the log included six for driving under the influence (DUI), four for drugs, disobeying a court order, shoplifting, and damage/ defacing a property, resisting an officer, and two for battery against a former spouse.

Thirteen of the weekend arrests made had addresses within the Santa Clarita Valley, while the other 12 had outside addresses or transients.

