Watch for communications from town hall as this project continues to move towards substantial completion. Get registered now for the Double Oak Turkey Trot. Spots are filling up fast. Wake up early on Thanksgiving and bring the family out for a 5k or a one-mile fun run/walk. The organizers for this event are local and amazing people. It is always a fun time at the Double Oak Turkey Trot.

DOUBLE OAK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO