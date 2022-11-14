Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
China has stolen American data more than any country: FBI Director Wray
China has stolen more of Americans business and personal data than all other countries put together, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House committee Tuesday. "China's vast hacking program is the world's largest and they have stolen more Americans personal and business data than every other nation combined," Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee.
Cop27: EU agrees to finance fund for poorer countries – live
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
