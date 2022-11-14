ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC30 Fresno

China has stolen American data more than any country: FBI Director Wray

China has stolen more of Americans business and personal data than all other countries put together, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House committee Tuesday. "China's vast hacking program is the world's largest and they have stolen more Americans personal and business data than every other nation combined," Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee.

