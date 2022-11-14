Read full article on original website
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
Oleksander’s restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor exercise cages,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia, were seen as directing the blame for the jet’s downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the Kremlin has always denied any connection to it. The trial, held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, put the Kremlin’s involvement in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the case. Against the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, the court held that Moscow in 2014 had overall control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist area where the missile was launched.
Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia’s mobilization is mired in problems
Russia’s first mobilization since World War II may be complete, but the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines — and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently drafted...
Dutch court finds two Russians, one Ukrainian separatist guilty over downing of flight MH17
Two Russians and a separatist Ukrainian have been found guilty in absentia of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, a Dutch court ruled Thursday. A fourth suspect, a Russian, was acquitted by the court. MH17 was on its...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid after latest Russian strikes on infrastructure, as first snows fall; Donetsk region sees its heaviest fighting yet
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris will separately meet with leaders of allies who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in eventual diplomacy, and the launches come as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
Winston: There's a flaw in US decision to grant Crown Prince immunity
Democracy for the Arab World Now executive director Sarah Leah Winston says that the US should not be treating Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman like any other head of state because the title of prime minister is largely ceremonial.
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction.
Myanmar to release former British envoy, Australian economist in prisoner amnesty, state media says
A former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist are reportedly set to be released by Myanmar’s ruling military junta under an amnesty — along with more than 6,000 other prisoners. Vicky Bowman, Sean Turnell and Toru Kubota are among 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners...
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022 From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
5 things to know for November 16: Trump, NASA, Immigration, Ukraine, Cold weather
Apple launched a new iPhone feature this week that promises to let users contact emergency dispatchers when cell phone service is unavailable. It functions using a network of satellites orbiting above Earth at 16,000 mph. When CNN tested the tool’s reliability, it showed lifesaving potential — but also revealed some significant caveats.
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning that splashed down just 130 miles from the coast of Japan, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said.
Ivanka Trump says she does not ‘plan to be involved in politics’ following father’s campaign announcement
CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, WEAR, TWITTER, @JOEBIDEN, RMG NEWS, RISE IMAGES, ABC NEWS, WPTV, Twitter/@JoeBiden, RMG News/Rise Images. Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn’t plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump’s campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Egypt Fast Facts
Here’s a look at Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world. Egypt is located in North Africa and is bisected by the Nile River. It shares a border with Israel, Sudan and Libya. It also borders the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. About Egypt. (from the CIA...
What a Republican-controlled House could mean for Silicon Valley
With Republicans projected to take control of the House as a result of the midterm elections, tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Meta, who’ve been in the crosshairs of Democrats in recent years, are soon set to face a very different — but no less hostile — political climate in Washington.
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi has already used the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to stake out how...
