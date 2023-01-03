SCNext Top 25: The best 2022-23 high school girls' basketball teams

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) is the No. 1 team in the country after its tremendous run to win the Nike Tournament of Champions. Junior stock riser Kayleigh Heckel took home tournament MVP honors, while junior Kateryna Koval was outstanding and has made a strong case for the top post player in the 2024 recruiting class.

South Grand Prairie (Texas), which is dealing with injuries to top-50 juniors Adhel Tac and Taliyah Parker , moved down after taking losses in the Spring Creek Invitational in Mansfield, Texas.

January will feature some pivotal matchups between some of the nation's top teams, including Sidwell Friends (D.C.) against Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Hoophall. Montverde Academy (Fla.) will face Sidwell Friends at the St. James MLK Classic and Long Island Lutheran within a five-day span as well.

We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is our ESPN High School Girls' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Jan. 9:

1. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 10-0

2. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 9-1

3. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 16-0

4. Etiwanda (Calif.) 15-0

5. La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 16-2

6. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 16-0

7. Hopkins HS (Minn.) 10-0

8. South Bend Washington (Ind.) 18-0

9. Lone Peak (Utah) 9-3

10. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 10-2

11. St. John Vianney (N.J.) 9-0

12. Sacred Heart (Ky.) 12-2

13. Duncanville (Texas) 18-4

14. Conway (Ark.) 15-2

15. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 9-0

16. Hazel Green (Ala.) 20-0

17. Hoover (Ala.) 20-1

18. Waterloo West (Iowa) 10-1

19. DeSoto HS (Texas) 14-4

20. South Grand Prairie (Texas) 16-6

21. Paul VI (N.J.) 7-1

22. Johnston HS (Iowa) 12-0

23. Centennial (Nev.) 6-1

24. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 11-1

25. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 9-2