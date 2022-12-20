SCNext Top 25: The best 2022-23 high school boys' basketball teams
Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years.
With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60 , can the Eagles make it a three-peat?
We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Dec. 26, 2022:
1. Duncanville (Texas) 12-0
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 9-2
3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 12-0
4. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 10-2
5. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 9-2
6. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 8-0
7. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 14-0
8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 8-1
9. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 5-1
10. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 9-2
11. Camden (N.J.) 5-0
12. Columbus (Miami) 8-2
13. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 13-0
14. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 5-2
15. Perry (Gilbert, Az.) 15-0
16. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 16-1
17. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 6-3
18. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-2
19. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) 8-4
20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 10-2
21. Christ the King (Queens, N.Y.) 4-2
22. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) 12-0
23. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 6-2
24. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 8-3
25. Simeon (Chicago) 9-0
Comments / 0