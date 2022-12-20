SCNext Top 25: The best 2022-23 high school boys' basketball teams

Montverde Academy (Florida) has won Geico Nationals in back-to-back years.

With five players ranked in the 2023 ESPN 100 and four more ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60 , can the Eagles make it a three-peat?

We rank the best teams in the country for the 2022-23 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Dec. 26, 2022:

1. Duncanville (Texas) 12-0

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 9-2

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 12-0

4. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 10-2

5. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 9-2

6. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 8-0

7. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 14-0

8. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) 8-1

9. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 5-1

10. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 9-2

11. Camden (N.J.) 5-0

12. Columbus (Miami) 8-2

13. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 13-0

14. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 5-2

15. Perry (Gilbert, Az.) 15-0

16. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 16-1

17. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 6-3

18. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-2

19. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) 8-4

20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 10-2

21. Christ the King (Queens, N.Y.) 4-2

22. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) 12-0

23. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 6-2

24. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 8-3

25. Simeon (Chicago) 9-0