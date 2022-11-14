ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy