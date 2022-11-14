Read full article on original website
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
How Trump and Kevin McCarthy turned a sure Republican victory into a historic humiliation
U.S. elections are famously and reliably influenced by the economy’s condition and the president’s popularity — or at least they were. | Opinion
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday.
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
McCarthy nominated speaker in internal GOP vote but he faces conservative resistance
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans to serve as Speaker of the House when the new session of Congress starts in January, even as control of the chamber remains unclear. The California congressman was nominated by 188 – 31, an aide to McCarthy tells NPR.
Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
House Freedom Caucus wants option of removing the speaker as price for giving McCarthy the gavel
The conservative Freedom Caucus wants to change congressional rules to make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for helping elevate Kevin McCarthy to the post.
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to 'chill out' with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party's nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind closed...
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit...
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech, but I’ve never seen anything like the coverage in the major newspapers.
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
