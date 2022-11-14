Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Set To Close Out Elmore With Tilt Against Samford
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the final time in its nearly 50-year history, Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will take to the court in Elmore Gymnasium as they host Samford (3-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Thursday, November 17. Tip-off is slated for approximately 7 p.m. following the completion of the women's contest.
weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys take down Titans, 59-56
SAND ROCK – As part of his practice routine, Sand Rock senior point guard Jacob StClair shoots 150 free throws every day. He shoots them first thing in the morning before school. Nights like Tuesday against Class 6A Gadsden City are the reason why. StClair scored a game-high 25...
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
Bham Now
Birmingham Council committee approves agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field till 2026
Historic Legion Field, which turns 95 years old on November 19th, is on track to host the Magic City Classic for the next four years until 2026. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance committee approved an agreement this week to keep the annual cross-state rivalry game and festivities between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. A vote on the agreement by the full council will be taken at the November 22nd meeting.
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
ABC 33/40 News
Residents mourn the loss of 14-year-old girl following east Birmingham shooting
A East Birmingham community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez. Moriah was killed in a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at the 500 Block of 80th Street North. According to witnesses, Moriah and 5 other people were in a Red SUV driving north. An unidentified man began...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
