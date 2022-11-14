Historic Legion Field, which turns 95 years old on November 19th, is on track to host the Magic City Classic for the next four years until 2026. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance committee approved an agreement this week to keep the annual cross-state rivalry game and festivities between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. A vote on the agreement by the full council will be taken at the November 22nd meeting.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO