KYTV
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man survived a gunshot to the head moments after he was strangling the shooter’s mother at a home in Greene County. Steven Bailey, Jr., is charged with domestic assault and first-degree burglary. He is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. A judge set bond for Bailey at $500,000.
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
KTTS
Shooting During Domestic Disturbance In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic dispute. Investigators say the teen shot the man after assaulting his mother. It happened at a home in the 3400-block of North Farm Road 143 north of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. KY3 says the...
Man arrested for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a chase in a vehicle and on foot resulting in charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. On November 10, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Glenstone. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and […]
933kwto.com
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield
Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
933kwto.com
Vehicle Thefts Trending Down, According to Springfield Police
Springfield Police say that vehicle thefts in the city are occurring less and less in comparison to previous years. Chief Paul Williams talked about the department’s focus and the statistics of car thefts in Springfield at a city council meeting on Monday. According to Williams, he believes a big...
KTTS
One Arrested After Possible Explosive Found In Clever
(KTTS News) — The bomb squad was called to the Dollar General store in Clever on Tuesday to destroy a possible homemade explosive device. Police made a stop on the parking lot and made the discovery. One person was arrested. Nobody was hurt.
KYTV
FBI warns parents of online predators
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI reports an increase in cases where children and teens are threatened and coerced into sending explicit images. Online predators can be on any app at any time, which is why it is so vital for parents to monitor their child’s screen time but also teach them what to do should someone send them a threatening message.
Have you seen this teen? Authorities say could be with known Felon
UPDATE: “Hailey has been located.” – Carthage Police Dept CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police Dept release details on a teen missing. Actual vehicle noted by Carthage Police, “Last seen at Little Caesars Carthage wearing black Little Caesars shirt may be with Kem Brown in silver Ford Fusion license plate of BF8-A7J (MO).” — CPD Hailey Nord, 17, was last seen...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports significant drop in vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report fewer and fewer cars stolen in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams boasted about lower crime numbers at Monday night’s city council meeting. One of the more significant drops is in car thefts. He attributes the more than 25% drop to more investigators and a public awareness campaign.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Lawrence County man once charged in murder case sentenced for weapons charges
A Lawrence County man originally charged with first-degree murder in a cold-case homicide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Ozarks First.com
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
KTTS
Child Dies In Fatal Crash Near Humansville
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Humansville. Troopers say 29-year-old Faith Ryan from Flemington was hurt Sunday when her SUV ran off the road and rolled over. It happened Sunday afternoon on East 330th Road. Ryan had three children with her. A...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
myozarksonline.com
9-year-old Dead In Polk County Accident
A 9-year-old boy is dead following a single-vehicle accident at 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that an S.U.V. driven by 29-year-old Faith L. Ryan of Flemington ran off East 330th Road, 3 miles south of Humansville. The vehicle then overturned. The unnamed boy was pronounced deceased at 4:30 yesterday at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Two other juveniles suffered minor injuries and were treated at Citizens Memorial. The driver, Faith Ryan, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Citizens Memorial.
