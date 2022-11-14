ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield

UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Shooting During Domestic Disturbance In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic dispute. Investigators say the teen shot the man after assaulting his mother. It happened at a home in the 3400-block of North Farm Road 143 north of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. KY3 says the...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield

Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Vehicle Thefts Trending Down, According to Springfield Police

Springfield Police say that vehicle thefts in the city are occurring less and less in comparison to previous years. Chief Paul Williams talked about the department’s focus and the statistics of car thefts in Springfield at a city council meeting on Monday. According to Williams, he believes a big...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Arrested After Possible Explosive Found In Clever

(KTTS News) — The bomb squad was called to the Dollar General store in Clever on Tuesday to destroy a possible homemade explosive device. Police made a stop on the parking lot and made the discovery. One person was arrested. Nobody was hurt.
CLEVER, MO
KYTV

FBI warns parents of online predators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI reports an increase in cases where children and teens are threatened and coerced into sending explicit images. Online predators can be on any app at any time, which is why it is so vital for parents to monitor their child’s screen time but also teach them what to do should someone send them a threatening message.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Silver Alert activated for Taney County man

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Child Dies In Fatal Crash Near Humansville

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash south of Humansville. Troopers say 29-year-old Faith Ryan from Flemington was hurt Sunday when her SUV ran off the road and rolled over. It happened Sunday afternoon on East 330th Road. Ryan had three children with her. A...
HUMANSVILLE, MO
myozarksonline.com

9-year-old Dead In Polk County Accident

A 9-year-old boy is dead following a single-vehicle accident at 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that an S.U.V. driven by 29-year-old Faith L. Ryan of Flemington ran off East 330th Road, 3 miles south of Humansville. The vehicle then overturned. The unnamed boy was pronounced deceased at 4:30 yesterday at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Two other juveniles suffered minor injuries and were treated at Citizens Memorial. The driver, Faith Ryan, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Citizens Memorial.
POLK COUNTY, MO

