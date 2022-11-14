Updated Week 12 CFB National Championship Title per Bet MGM
With only two more regular season games, the college football playoffs race gets more intense each week as the pretenders are weeded out from the contenders. This weekend, Ole Miss and Oregon were more than likely eliminated from the playoff this weekend after they both suffered their second-season loss of the season.
While at times the Crimson Tide has looked like a national title contender, the most recent odds don’t reflect that, and their path to the playoff is seemingly dead. Georgia and Ohio State still stand as clear two favorites, but the next few weeks will surely shake things up.
Bet MGM has released its updated odds for which program will win the national championship for the 2022 season. Alabama currently has the sixth-best odds to win the national title despite their two losses.
The 16 teams with the best odds of winning it all, via Bet MGM Sportsbook.
1
Arkansas Razorbacks
Odds: +50000
2022 record: 5-5
2
Baylor Bears
Odds: +50000
2022 record: 6-4
3
Utah Utes
Odds: +10000
2022 record: 8-2
4
UCLA Bruins
Odds: +10000
2022 record: 8-2
5
Ole Miss Rebels
Odds: +8000
2022 record: 8-2
6
Clemson Tigers
Odds: +8000
2022 record: 9-1
7
North Carolina Tar Heels
Odds: +6600
2022 record: 9-1
8
USC Trojans
Odds: +5000
2022 record: 9-1
9
LSU Tigers
Odds: +5000
2022 record: 8-2
10
Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds: +4000
2022 record: 8-2
11
TCU Horned Frogs
Odds: +2500
2022 record: 10-0
12
Oregon Ducks
Odds: +2500
2022 record: 8-2
13
Tennessee Volunteers
Odds: +1400
2022 record: 9-1
14
Michigan Wolverines
Odds: +800
2022 record: 10-0
15
Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds: +250
2022 record: 10-0
16
Georgia Bulldogs
Odds: -105
2022 record: 10-0
