Updated Week 12 CFB National Championship Title per Bet MGM

With only two more regular season games, the college football playoffs race gets more intense each week as the pretenders are weeded out from the contenders. This weekend, Ole Miss and Oregon were more than likely eliminated from the playoff this weekend after they both suffered their second-season loss of the season.

While at times the Crimson Tide has looked like a national title contender, the most recent odds don’t reflect that, and their path to the playoff is seemingly dead. Georgia and Ohio State still stand as clear two favorites, but the next few weeks will surely shake things up.

Bet MGM has released its updated odds for which program will win the national championship for the 2022 season. Alabama currently has the sixth-best odds to win the national title despite their two losses.

The 16 teams with the best odds of winning it all, via Bet MGM Sportsbook.

1

Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds: +50000

2022 record: 5-5

2

Baylor Bears

Odds: +50000

2022 record: 6-4

3

Utah Utes

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 8-2

4

UCLA Bruins

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 8-2

5

Ole Miss Rebels

Odds: +8000

2022 record: 8-2

6

Clemson Tigers

Odds: +8000

2022 record: 9-1

7

North Carolina Tar Heels

Odds: +6600

2022 record: 9-1

8

USC Trojans

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 9-1

9

LSU Tigers

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 8-2

10

Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds: +4000

2022 record: 8-2

11

TCU Horned Frogs

Odds: +2500

2022 record: 10-0

12

Oregon Ducks

Odds: +2500

2022 record: 8-2

13

Tennessee Volunteers

Odds: +1400

2022 record: 9-1

14

Michigan Wolverines

Odds: +800

2022 record: 10-0

15

Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds: +250

2022 record: 10-0

16

Georgia Bulldogs

Odds: -105

2022 record: 10-0