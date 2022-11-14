ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Week 12 CFB National Championship Title per Bet MGM

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With only two more regular season games, the college football playoffs race gets more intense each week as the pretenders are weeded out from the contenders. This weekend, Ole Miss and Oregon were more than likely eliminated from the playoff this weekend after they both suffered their second-season loss of the season.

While at times the Crimson Tide has looked like a national title contender, the most recent odds don’t reflect that, and their path to the playoff is seemingly dead. Georgia and Ohio State still stand as clear two favorites, but the next few weeks will surely shake things up.

Bet MGM has released its updated odds for which program will win the national championship for the 2022 season. Alabama currently has the sixth-best odds to win the national title despite their two losses.

The 16 teams with the best odds of winning it all, via Bet MGM Sportsbook.

1

Arkansas Razorbacks

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Odds: +50000

2022 record: 5-5

2

Baylor Bears

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +50000

2022 record: 6-4

3

Utah Utes

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 8-2

4

UCLA Bruins

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 8-2

5

Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Odds: +8000

2022 record: 8-2

6

Clemson Tigers

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +8000

2022 record: 9-1

7

North Carolina Tar Heels

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +6600

2022 record: 9-1

8

USC Trojans

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 9-1

9

LSU Tigers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network-

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 8-2

10

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Odds: +4000

2022 record: 8-2

11

TCU Horned Frogs

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2500

2022 record: 10-0

12

Oregon Ducks

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2500

2022 record: 8-2

13

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennesseevskentucky1029 4107

Odds: +1400

2022 record: 9-1

14

Michigan Wolverines

Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +800

2022 record: 10-0

15

Ohio State Buckeyes

Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Odds: +250

2022 record: 10-0

16

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Odds: -105

2022 record: 10-0

