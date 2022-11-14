ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 6

Deena Shurtz
3d ago

Someone needs to block the tax breaks Parsons just gave the rich in Missouri. That's okay though Because they are rich.Go after people who need relief by forgiving a small part of student loans.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy