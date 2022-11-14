Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Registration for 2023 Iron Mom opens on Black Friday
In addition to doing some Christmas shopping and enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, Mercy Health and the Family Service Society hope you'll add one other item to your Black Friday to-do list: registering for the 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon. Registration for next year's event opens on Friday, November...
westkentuckystar.com
ViWinTech could begin demolition of old Residential Care Center soon
ViWinTech Windows and Doors has informed the City of Paducah that they could begin demolishing the old Residential Care Center off Irvin Cobb Drive in the next few days. ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers said, “We are excited for the demolition to begin, as it is the first step in our future growth plans. But, more importantly, it is a win for Paducah, and we thank the city for its support and partnership.”
KFVS12
Local pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale Party City location to permanently close
JACKSON COUNTY - The Carbondale location of Party City will be permanently closing. WFCN News received confirmation of the closure from the Party City Public Relations Department on Monday. The location is in University Plaza in Carbondale. There is no word yet on the last day the store will be...
KFVS12
City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Christmas Lighting Ceremony announced
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's Holiday Lighting Ceremony this coming Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
westkentuckystar.com
39th Bikers Toy Run Saturday in Paducah
You're invited to be part of the annual Bikers Toy Run this Saturday morning in Paducah. The donation tent will be up from 8am til noon at the Paducah Square parking lot on Irvin Cobb Drive. Admission to the event is to bring one new toy, or $10 person. The...
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
suntimesnews.com
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. According to the...
KFVS12
Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday, November 17. Overnight crews battled a structure fire on the 700 block of North Main Street, which is near the Babb Lane intersection just east of the Livingston County Hospital.
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
KFVS12
Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police, Advance Auto Parts partner to help drivers
The Paducah Police Department and Advance Auto Parts have joined to increase vehicle safety. The Advance team presented police with an Advance gift card donation of $1,500. When a motorist is stopped for an equipment violation, Paducah Police may issue them a $25 Advance gift card to safely repair equipment without incurring the cost.
