Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND – The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Oct. 24-Nov. 10. Charles J. Bill, 40, of Northport, aggravated assault in Warren July 27, 2021, 14 days in jail. Jeremy Dennison, 36, of Augusta, terrorizing, two counts, in Rockland June 1, 2021, continued for sentencing.
James Harvey Groves, obituary
ROCKLAND — James Harvey Groves, 88, died at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, on November 12, 2022, from congestive heart failure. He was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, on October 21, 1934, the son of Linwood LaForest and Jeannette Mary (Swain) Groves. At the age of five, he and his family moved to Maine and lived in Bath and Woolwich. He was educated in schools in the local schools, attending the one-room schoolhouse at Days Ferry in Woolwich, and graduating from Morse High School with the class of 1953.
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Woman killed after car crashes head-on with dump truck in Lincoln County
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. The report of a head-on crash on East Pond Road in Nobleboro was called in around 2:33 p.m. Police say their early investigation showed Sharon Moody,...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Satellite Club Announces Painting Raffle!
If you act quickly, you could win an original Alan Fishman painting, “Maple Tree,” and support a great cause!. Thanks to a generous donor, the Satellite Club of West Bay Rotary has set up a raffle of this extraordinary painting with all proceeds going directly to Knox County Homeless Coalition to support its efforts in providing shelter solutions to those in need. The painting can be viewed at Key Bank on Main Street in Rockland. Tickets are $20 apiece or 6 tickets for $100 and can be purchased online at https://wbsatelliteraffle.square.site/. The winning ticket will be drawn at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at Flatbread Pizza in Rockport.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
Janice G. Widdecombe Ober, obituary
APPLETON — Janice G. Widdecombe Ober, 67, passed away at home, as she wanted, following a hard-fought battle with Metastatic HER2 Breast Cancer on Saturday, November 12, 2022, just one month and one day after the death of her beloved husband, David L. Ober. Born in Rockland, September 11,...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
Camden House on 23 Acres Has a Jetted Tub with a Sweet Ocean View
An amazing house for sale in Camden offers rustic cottage charm on 23 acres and a jetted tub that looks out over the ocean. I fell in love with this house when I saw the natural shingles, huge windows, and stone steps leading up to it. When I realized it was sitting on the ocean, I knew it would be mine if only I had won the Powerball. And when I showed my husband the jetted tub that looks out over the ocean, he said "I'm in!"
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
One seriously injured after Auburn rollover crash
AUBURN, Maine — One man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-95 southbound in Auburn. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2011 gray Ford Ranger pick-up truck struck the rear corner of a tractor trailer, flipped upside down, and caught fire during a lane change near exit 77 southbound in Auburn, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
