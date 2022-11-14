Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Students package over 50,000 meals for Serve-a-Thon fundraiser
Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon. The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.
kwos.com
Extra law enforcement resources will be on Columbia’s Hickman campus Thursday, following graffiti message
While officials at Columbia’s Hickman high school don’t believe a message written on a bathroom stall is a credible threat, they say they’ll have additional law enforcement resources available on-campus Thursday to ensure everyone feels safe. Hickman is located near the Business Loop and Providence. Hickman principal...
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
CPS: Juvenile Hickman student arrested for graffiti incident
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent says a juvenile Hickman high school student has been arrested for Wednesday afternoon’s graffiti incident, an incident that led to extra police at the school on Thursday. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood announced the arrest, in a two-page e-mail to Hickman families, students...
CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The head of Columbia Public Schools said Thursday that a Hickman High School student has been detained for a threat scrawled on a bathroom stall. The threat of a Thursday shooting at Hickman High School, which was discovered Wednesday and which CPS officials and police said was not credible, was circulated on The post CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags
Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
Columbia Missourian
Mary Judith "Judy" Elam Oct. 21, 1943 — Nov. 4, 2022
Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79. Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman's 'Legally Blonde' emphasizes empowerment of women
We know the story: Elle Woods, a shiny-blond sorority girl from California, enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she develops a passion for the law while successfully defending a sister Delta Nu alumna in a murder trial. This weekend, Hickman High School’s theater program is...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo
11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
Columbia Missourian
Bands, candy, holiday-themed floats in the annual Jefferson City Christmas parade
Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”. For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
A Hickman High School student has been detained after a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for “first-degree making a terrorist threat.”
Columbia Missourian
Hickman alum awarded prestigious Rhodes Scholarship
Veer Sangha, a 2018 graduate of Hickman High School and now a senior at Yale University, has won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. The scholarship allows students to study at Oxford University for two to three years with all expenses paid, according to a news release from the Rhodes Trust.
Columbia Missourian
Magic Tree has been attracting visitors for more than 25 years
For more than two decades, the Magic Tree has delighted people in Columbia with the sight of an intricate display of colored lights. The tree sits in the grassy center of the Village of Cherry Hill, and while it has been a holiday tradition since 1995, the tree has only been at its new location for just over a decade.
True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) True North Columbia -- an advocacy group for people experiencing domestic and sexual violence -- encourages at-risk people to reach out, as the Columbia Police Department says it has seen an increase in homicides involving elements of domestic violence. A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with murder after Columbia police The post True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann celebrates its German roots with Christmas market
The Deutschheim State Historic Site will bring back Weihnachtsmarkt again this year during the first two weekends of December. Weihnachtsmarkt which translates as “Christmas market” in English, showcases traditional German holiday customs and their connections to current American traditions. This Christmas market is a traditional German outdoor market...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Columbia Missourian
Holiday craft markets offer fun for the whole family
As the holidays approach, different organizations around Boone County will hold holiday markets that feature food, crafts and entertainment.
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0