Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he turned down Saudi Arabia offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd in the summer.
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Man Utd release new statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have confirmed that they will take 'appropriate steps' following the conclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo's staggered interview with Piers Morgan.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits it is 'difficult' to tell if he will still be Man Utd player after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
Gary Neville responds to Cristiano Ronaldo jibe during Piers Morgan interview
Gary Neville has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo after claiming the Sky Sports pundit was no longer his 'friend' during his revealing interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
How Twitter reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary interview
How social media reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his relationship with 'magic' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Lionel Messi for his footballing abilities as well as how he conducts himself off the pitch.
Sporting CP make decision on Cristiano Ronaldo return
Sporting CP president speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo amid claims he could leave Man Utd and return to first club.
Mauricio Pochettino gives opinion on Harry Kane/Bayern Munich rumours
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why he think Harry Kane is unlikely to sign for Bayern Munich.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals appreciation for Liverpool fans during family tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on support from Liverpool fans after the tragic loss of his infant son during childbirth.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is to blame?
The 30 main things to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo's demise and recent melting of his mind - ranked.
Olivier Giroud reveals how France will cope at World Cup without Paul Pogba
Olivir Giroud isn't worried that France will lack leadership at the World Cup without a senior figure like Paul Pogba.
Bruno Fernandes wades in on Cristiano Ronaldo interview & explains handshake snub
Bruno says he has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo following the 37-year-old's interview with Piers Morgan.
