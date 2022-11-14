Read full article on original website
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Moves On with 3-0 Win at Wake Forest in NCAA Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (11-3-5) scored just over a minute into the game and added another 15 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead and then finished off Wake Forest (14-6) with another score in the second half to win 3-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State In First Place After Day One Of Fall Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Buckeye men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a strong opening day at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, with both teams leading. The women have 711 points and the men have 746 points; both Buckeye teams have a 30-plus point lead on the second place teams.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev, Chaplin, Axon Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season, the Buckeyes have swept the men’s swimming and diving Big Ten weekly awards. Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Swimmer of the Week, Clayton Chaplin earned Diver of the Week honors and Alex Axon was selected as the Freshman of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST MARYLAND
Ohio State players met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss team progress ahead of Saturday’s road competition against Maryland. “If they want to double-team me, that’s great. Then we can run the ball and there are fewer people in the box. When we have one on one coverage on our other receivers, I know they’re going to win for sure. It’s my job to go out there and take two for the team. That’s all I can do.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready For Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet Info. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. each morning, with finals beginning each day at 5:30 p.m. Each...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12/13 Buckeyes Set for Matchup vs. No. 20 Notre Dame
Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) Video Previews (ROHLIK, LOHREI AND THIESING) The No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Local Five-Star Brandon Carpico Signs with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has received a national letter of intent from local five-star prospect Brandon Carpico. The nearby Gahanna Lincoln High School standout will join the program next fall. “Brandon is a Buckeye through and through,” said Tucker. “His style of play...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Singleton and McWard Preview Series vs. Notre Dame
This week, the No. 12/13-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to Columbus for a two-game series vs. No. 20 Notre Dame. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. iday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus. Both contests will be streamed through Big Ten Plus. Ohio State Radio will carry the action and live stats will be available.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Eastern Illinois Wednesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes its opening three-game homestand this week by hosting Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association announced on Tuesday that junior opposite Emily Londot was named GameChanger/AVCA Division I Player of the Week. Londot was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Londot led the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Trio Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three members of the Ohio State men’s soccer team earned CSC Academic All-District Honors Tuesday. Devyn Etling, Thomas Gilej and Owen Sullivan were recognized for their efforts in the classroom. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8/10 Ohio State Makes In-State Trip to Athens Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) makes an in-state trip to Athens to face Ohio (0-2) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+. 8/10 Ohio State travels to Athens to face Ohio on Thursday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Marder Powered Her Way into Ohio State Record Books
One of the greatest power hitters in program history, Sam Marder helped to rewrite the Ohio State record books from 2007-10. The first three-time All-American in program history, Marder finished her career at Ohio State after setting both the single-season and career records for home runs (19 and 61, respectively). The 2010 Ohio Sate Female Athlete of the Year from Calabasas, Calif., had a .384 career batting average, .778 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage, all career records. She also holds the record for RBI (191), total bases (438) and walks (232). A four-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, Marder’s walk total ranks No. 5 all-time in NCAA Division I history, while she is also 26th in career home runs and her slugging percentage is the 15th-higest.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Maryland, Hosts Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-5, 15-1 B1G) visits Maryland (14-14, 5-11 B1G) on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. match before hosting Indiana (13-15, 6-10 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee. Both matches will be broadcast on B1G+. Sunday’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Leading the Nation
300-300 Prior to Ryan Day, Ohio State had three games this century with at least 300 yards rushing and passing, and just five such games in recorded history. After Saturday’s 340-322 rushing-passing “Day-lie” double vs. Indiana, Day’s teams have accomplished the feat four times. 71. Ohio...
