wwnytv.com
CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Born in Massena, NY on...
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on July 6, 1966 to the late Patricia Dwyer. In 1984,...
wwnytv.com
Corey S. Compeau, 40, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories for the Compeau family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Corey is survived by his wife Robin Compeau; his mother Patricia Compeau; brother Robert Compeau Jr.; and a special aunt and uncle Jean and Floyd Compeau, also many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Robert Compeau Sr. Corey was born in Malone, NY on November 9, 1982 to Robert Compeau and Patricia LaBuff. He attended Massena Central schools. He worked at North Country Dairy and currently was a Journeyman Mechanic at Structural Wood in Waddington, NY. Corey enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and hunting. He also loved playing outside with Harley-- his favorite black lab. He loved having a good time.. whether it was out at an event, or just hanging with family by the campfire. He also loved his Old Blue pickup truck... He enjoyed having friends and family over to “The Skeeter” for drinks and a good time. Corey was a very caring person and was well known for helping others out in need. If you needed him, he was there..regardless of the situation.
wwnytv.com
David J. Whalen III, 74, of Ellisburg
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - David J. Whalen III passed away Wednesday, November 16th at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 74 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Anne. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral...
wwnytv.com
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
wwnytv.com
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
wwnytv.com
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
wwnytv.com
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
wwnytv.com
Steven M. LaPage, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Steven M. LaPage, a resident of 8741 St. Highway 56, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. LaPage passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday afternoon. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Steven LaPage.
wwnytv.com
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
wwnytv.com
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
(WWNY) - This is as of Thursday at 9:15pm. First, the official warnings as the lake effect snow machine swings from Oswego County up to Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern Oneida is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday. They...
wwnytv.com
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
wwnytv.com
‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”. Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”. Watch the video for...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com
Homeless brace for for snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of Watertown’s homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion off the Black River Parkway. As the snowstorm approaches, a city council member is worried and reminding people to not forget about the homeless. “They’re in survival mode...
wwnytv.com
Shop Small Saturday coming up November 26
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce is asking you to keep local small businesses in mind for all your shopping needs throughout the year and especially on Shop Small Saturday. Shop Small Saturday is November 26 and chamber of commerce President &...
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers take to the sky to help feed needy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - From rucksacks to the air to shelves, Fort Drum soldiers used their day Thursday to help a food pantry. An early morning bugle signaled the start for soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. It was followed by a 5.5-mile...
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
