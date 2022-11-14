The much anticipated Season 5 of "Yellowstone" on the Paramount network make its season debut last night with a 2-hour premiere. Now it looks as though "Yellowstone" is coming to North Texas to begin filming a scene in the City of Venus, located near Dallas. The scene is expected to be filmed in the downtown square on Tuesday, November 15, and residents there have asked to avoid driving in that area. According to WFAA-TV, several roads will be blocked off for filming and the Venus Police Department will help in keeping folks out of that area as well as "Yellowstone" security personnel.

VENUS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO