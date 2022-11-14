Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Naples, its Unmatched Beauty and Waterfront Setting, are the Inspiration behind Stock Residences’ The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples Internationally lauded interior designer Cristian Pinedo talks vision, process
Serene white sandy beaches…turquoise waters…lush vegetation all-around…balmy Gulf of Mexico breezes and fiery pink-and-gold sunsets. Altogether an idyllic setting that vacation dreams are made of and yearround waterfront living all the more so: Naples, Fla. Coupled with its inimitable array of cultural institutions, luxury shopping, fine dining,...
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
Lodging
HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
constructiondive.com
Superior CEO on what it took to rapidly rebuild Sanibel Causeway
Superior Construction has been a family business for almost a century, and its current CEO, Nick Largura, is the fourth generation to carry on that legacy. Largura’s great-grandfather founded the company in 1923 in Gary, Indiana, primarily as a masonry business. His father moved the headquarters to Florida in 1992, but after he died unexpectedly in 2010, Nick took the reins at the age of 24.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
floridaweekly.com
Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger
“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
Aviation International News
Elite Jets Completes Hangar 100 Renovations
Charter operator Elite Jets has completed renovations to its Hangar 100 facility at Naples (Florida) Airport that includes office space for travelers. Improvements included new windows, flooring, ceilings, cabinetry, lighting, and fixtures. Additionally, the facility’s wiring, plumbing, and air conditioning systems were upgraded. The facility’s single- and multi-suite office...
Florida Weekly
Jay & Patty Baker offer $20 million match gift to NCH earmarked for orthopedics
The NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
WINKNEWS.com
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs
The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
'We have very little inventory': How to navigate the rental market after Ian
According to our area's real estate database, known as the MLS, Cape Coral has 61 homes available for rent as of Tuesday. Normally, there are about 100-150.
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
10NEWS
Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say. The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com. The expensive and luxurious home...
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
srqmagazine.com
New Brewery Coming to UTC
Local beer lovers, rejoice! Fat Point Brewing is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The craft brewery originally founded in Punta Gorda will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue in the West District at UTC. The new brewery, taproom and restaurant will be located along Cattlemen Rd. between Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar and Ford’s Garage. The new location will enhance the emerging nightlife scene taking root along the Cattlemen corridor. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare that’s sure to please everyone, and beer drinkers will be able to find everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches. Fat Point gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means “Fat Point” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. Since first launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the Southwest Florida region. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Fat Point Brewery is among an exciting lineup of new bars and restaurants coming to UTC. Other new additions to the dining scene include Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar; Yard House; farm-to-fork concept Naked Farmer; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Boston-area staple Kelly’s Roast Beef; acai and coffee shop Raining Berries; and The Breakfast Company.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
