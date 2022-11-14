Read full article on original website
Jen Psaki: Be careful what you ask for Rep. McCarthy
Republicans have won control of the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, handing President Joe Biden a divided Congress after Democrats kept control of the Senate in last week's midterm elections. The Morning Joe panel discusses what a divided government means for the Biden agenda.Nov. 17, 2022.
One day after securing a majority, House GOP flunks the key test
Most observers agreed that it was inevitable, but on Wednesday night, the lingering uncertainty was finally resolved: House Republicans fell far short of expectations in the midterm elections, but they’d crossed the numeric threshold and secured a majority in the next Congress. Some of the immediate focus was on...
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
The most revealing part of Trump’s 2024 announcement
On Tuesday, Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for 2024. The announcement came one day after he defied the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena for testimony about the U.S. Capitol insurrection his supporters attempted. Trump’s announcement Tuesday didn't have a backlit entrance or a bizarre descent on...
Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against
David Plouffe: “Kevin McCarthy already on Day 1 has basically said, ‘The crazies—the Gosars, the MTGs, they are going to drive the bus here.’ It is so far away from what the American people just screamed very loudly last week they wanted the country and their leaders to focus on.”Nov. 18, 2022.
GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms
GOP in ‘chaos’ as an historic number of Republicans voting to fire Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a formal challenge to his leadership comes from FL Senator Rick Scott. Ten Republicans made up the largest wave of opposition since he became leader 15 years ago. McConnell speaking out after humiliating midterm losses many attribute to running Trump-infused, MAGA style campaigns, adding that the party had “too much chaos, too much negativity… we turned off a lot of these centrist voters.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Chris Matthews: Trump was angry at everybody during his speech
Chris Matthews discusses former President Trump's Tuesday announcement he is running for president in 2024.Nov. 16, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi's extraordinary and pioneering legacy
After two decades, Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as leader of the House Democrats. She leaves behind her an incalculable legacy of service and achievement as the most commanding — and most effective — House speaker in history. And she did this all while blazing a path for women in politics, striding forward in shoes that will be truly impossible to fill.
How Dems plan to fight the GOP’s conspiratorial Biden probes
Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House next Congress, and as a result may have the power to wage a conspiracy theory-driven investigatory war on the Biden administration. The massive “red wave” many conservatives predicted during this year's midterm elections never materialized, as voting majorities in several states...
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Why Republican opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act matters
When Senate Democratic leaders scheduled a procedural vote this week on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, it wasn’t altogether clear whether it’d have the votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
Mike Pence reverses course, spurns Jan. 6 committee questions
Exactly three months ago today, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in New Hampshire and said he’d consider testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. This week, the Republican sat down with CBS News and said the opposite. Pence also said he is “closing the door” on testifying before the...
‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says
The Georgia Senate race runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker necessitates making a plan to vote Sen. Jon Ossoff says. "The contrast in quality, in competence, in preparedness, between Senator Warnock and his opponent is the most dramatic I have ever seen in electoral politics,” Sen. Ossoff tells Joy Reid. “Senator Warnock is an asset to this nation." Ossoff also discusses his unveiling of a report detailing the alleged medical abuse of women housed in Georgia detention sites.Nov. 16, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy is ‘the weakest speaker in history’ says Rick Wilson
Following 2022 midterms, the Republican party has taken control of the House, but Kevin McCarthy still has work to do in order to become Speaker. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson joins Katie Phang to discuss. Nov. 17, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump wrongly thinks running again will shield him from DOJ
With the 2022 midterm elections over, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new filings in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents that Donald Trump took to his Florida residence, and explains why Trump’s announcement that he is running for president in 2024 won’t protect him from charges the Justice Department might file.Nov. 16, 2022.
Republican senators eye financial audit of Rick Scott’s NRSC
Allied senators have been known to have occasional skirmishes, but the dispute between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott is striking, in part because of its intensity, and in part because it’s spilling out into the public. As the far-right Floridian kicked...
The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda
Chris Hayes: "When you compare Jim Jordan in his shirtsleeves wailing about Hunter Biden's laptop, to the pillars of the American social welfare state that Nancy Pelosi has overseen, that is exactly what the two different parties stand for at this moment."Nov. 18, 2022.
Republicans don’t remember Galileo nearly as well as they should
A couple of years into his first term, Sen. Ted Cruz rolled out a new argument to defend his rejection of climate science. As his 2016 presidential campaign got underway, the Texas Republican went so far as to compare himself to Galileo Galilei. “What do they do? They scream, ‘You’re...
Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump
Republicans are playing the blame game for the party's midterms losses, mainly pointing the finger at Donald Trump. Yet, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and other GOP leaders are really to blame for enabling Trump, Joy Reid and her guests explain.Nov. 17, 2022.
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
