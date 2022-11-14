Read full article on original website
Leona Sherwood of Carroll
Leona Dorothy (Woznick) Sherwood, age 96, of Carroll, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Addington Place of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Michael Skalla of Bettendorf formerly of Scranton
Michael Dean Skalla, age 68, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Skalla family farm near Scranton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Scranton with...
Daniel “Danny” Ertz of Carroll
Daniel “Danny” Joseph Ertz, age 28, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Glidden with Pastor Patrick Hendersen of Grace Church of Carroll officiating. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
Most Carroll Crossing Blocked By Train Wednesday Morning
Update: Crossings cleared around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Carroll city officials are advising motorists nearly all railroad crossings in town are currently blocked due to an unscheduled train stoppage. Notice of the interruption was released around 10:45 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning that the Carroll, Main, Clark, Maple, and Grant Roads junctions were all impassible. City officials note it is unclear when the affected roads will reopen. The Highway 71 viaduct and the Burgess and Bella Vista crossings were still passable as of this report.
Glidden Parks And Rec Looks To Raise Funds For Local Programs With Texas Hold’em Tournament Saturday
The City of Glidden is looking to raise funds for its Parks and Recreation Department with a weekend poker tournament. Glidden Parks and Rec Director Mike Schulze says previous euchre tournaments have been tremendously popular with residents, so they decided to expand into Texas Hold’em. The cost to participate is $45 per person, which includes a meal of pulled pork sandwiches and cheesy potatoes. Registration opens at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Downtown Lounge, and play begins at 4 p.m. Schulze explains how the tournament will operate.
Carroll City Council Leaves Sidewalk Installation Up To Residents In SE Carroll
The Carroll City Council closed discussion on a nearly year-long debate concerning sidewalks in the southeast corner of Carroll city limits during their meeting last night (Monday). The proposed plan includes the addition of just over 2,500 feet of new walkways along Pleasant Ridge, Hidden Valley, and Timberline Roads. Ward 3 Councilman Kyle Bauer says this is a challenging issue, as residents in the area are split.
Carroll City Council Adopts ATV/UTV Regulations For Use In Town
Changes are coming to Carroll’s streets following the final approval of an ordinance change allowing limited use of ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, and other off-road vehicles in town. Previously, these vehicle types were prohibited in Carroll, with the unofficial exception of golf carts traveling to and from the golf course. The ordinance outlines specific guidelines for when and how these vehicles can be used, and Burke explains how they are classified.
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Pleads Guilty
A Carroll woman arrested last month after brandishing a handgun at a local convenience store has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for threatening employees with a handgun at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 5. Battle submitted guilty pleas to all three charges last week and was released from the Carroll County jail pending her appearance for a Jan. 12 sentencing hearing. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
