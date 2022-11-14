Read full article on original website
Related
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder’s philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly...
protos.com
Sam Bankman-Fried caught deleting more tweets that aged like milk
Digital asset information platform The Tie has compiled many of the tweets Sam Bankman-Fried has deleted in the past year. It showcases how tons of people are scrambling to sever ties with Bankman-Fried and FTX — and more importantly, gives insight into which of his own posts he doesn’t want you to see.
Kari Lake's Defeat Shows Democrats Should Dump Sinema—But Keep Manchin | Opinion
Senator Manchin is as conservative a Democrat as you will find in Congress, but he's clearly the best option out of West Virginia. But replace Sinema.
techaiapp.com
Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar
On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
protos.com
FTX founders Bankman-Fried and Wang reportedly detained
According to reports, FTX co-founder Gary Wang is being held under supervision by Bahamian authorities alongside Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The pair are also being investigated by the country’s financial crimes unit. Bahamas law enforcement has been probing SBF’s soon-to-be-bankrupt exchange since its collapse last week and, according to an...
u.today
Another Crypto Exchange Halts Withdrawals on Heels of FTX Collapse: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
freightwaves.com
US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after Arizona was called for Democrat Mark Kelly and Nevada was called for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over the weekend. Control of the House remains unknown, but the path for Democrats is "exceedingly narrow."Nov. 14, 2022.
White House's hopes for a lame-duck debt ceiling deal are fading fast
Biden officials are increasingly pessimistic they'll avert an economically risky showdown over the debt limit next year.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
Focusing on the rising costs of groceries and gas, and promising new investigations of President Biden's administration, Republicans won a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections.
protos.com
We watched every SBF interview so you don’t have to
It’s been an exhausting week for every person even remotely involved with the cryptocurrency industry. The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research has brought with it what would normally be written off as “FUD,” or fear, uncertainty, and doubt. For the first time, it’s accepted as possibly...
protos.com
Jump Crypto ties to FTX and Solana put Robinhood users at risk
Investors in the investing app Robinhood fear that contagion from FTX could affect their trades being processed by Jump Crypto. The link between Robinhood, Jump, and FTX is direct: Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) notably owned 7.6% of Robinhood’s stock and once claimed to be preparing a full acquisition offer for Robinhood.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema isn’t so special any more. She’ll have to change her strategy
On Wednesday, the Senate opted to proceed with legislation to codify same-sex marriage. Ahead of the vote, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the often sphinx-like Democrat from Arizona, delivered a speech on her trademark theme of bipartisan cooperation.“Amidst the noise, a few hardworking Senators from across our country and across the political spectrum understood there was a need to provide certainty to the American people,” she told the chamber, “and we came to the table to get something done.”Indeed, she negotiated the bill with fellow Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin – the first openly LGBTQ+ Senator – and Republican Senators Susan Collins of...
How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally
Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
protos.com
A timeline of Genesis Trading halting crypto withdrawals
Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending arm of Genesis Global Trading, has shut down withdrawals amidst the FTX and Alameda Research collapse. On a Wednesday morning call, Genesis Global Trading interim chief Derar Islim said the firm is “independently capitalized” and remains operational. According to its Q3 report, it had $2.8 billion in active loans.
coinchapter.com
Crypto.com May Be On The Verge Of Insolvency Amid Scam Allegations
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com could be on the verge of insolvency. Rising reports of scams and illegal transactions, coupled with mass withdrawals from the exchange, have caused speculations that the crypto exchange might be headed for an FTX-like bank run. The fact that Company CEO Kris Marszalek has a questionable past doesn’t help either.
Comments / 0