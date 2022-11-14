On Wednesday, the Senate opted to proceed with legislation to codify same-sex marriage. Ahead of the vote, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the often sphinx-like Democrat from Arizona, delivered a speech on her trademark theme of bipartisan cooperation.“Amidst the noise, a few hardworking Senators from across our country and across the political spectrum understood there was a need to provide certainty to the American people,” she told the chamber, “and we came to the table to get something done.”Indeed, she negotiated the bill with fellow Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin – the first openly LGBTQ+ Senator – and Republican Senators Susan Collins of...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO