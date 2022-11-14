Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
tmpresale.com
Buckeye Country Superfest starring George Strait w/ Chris Stapletons performance in Columbus, OH May 27th, 2023 – presale password
The most current Buckeye Country Superfest starring George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton presale code has been published! Members with a presale code will have the opportunity to buy great seats earlier than their public sale 🙂. Don’t pass up on this amazing chance to see Buckeye Country Superfest starring George...
James Gang rides again at VetsAid 2022, supported by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys and other Ohio rockers (photos)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Joe Walsh put VetsAid 2022 in perspective shortly into the James Gang’s set on Sunday night, Nov. 13, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. “Ohio, baby!” Walsh, who was raised on Summit Street in the state capitol, declared before leading the Cleveland-formed group into its first performance of “Tend My Garden” since 2006.
NBC4 Columbus
Taylor Swift ticket sales canceled for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ticketmaster announced Friday’s general public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is canceled. The company tweeted Thursday afternoon: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
614now.com
The story of the local world-class amusement park you’ve probably never heard of
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. If you want to lose yourself in...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
Ohio State sets football ticket prices for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved next year’s football ticket prices at its full board meeting Thursday. Will Buckeyes tickets cost more? The short answer: It depends on what you buy and what you’re looking at. Season ticket holders will see a significant decrease in sticker prices from the 2022 […]
progressivegrocer.com
BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
ohparent.com
The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University
On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
'One of the world’s greatest aviators': Community remembers Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Holden, co-owner of SkyVista Aviation in Marysville says he worked alongside Curt Rowe for over 10 years, and said the entire aviation industry has heavy hearts over the news of Rowe’s passing. “Curt will be sorely missed here in Ohio both with the Civil...
