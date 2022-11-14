BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO