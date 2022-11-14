Read full article on original website
Day After Thoughts: Hawkeyes make statement in first primetime opportunity
New Jersey treated the Hawkeyes well on Wednesday. The day started off by earning a commitment from three-star forward Ladji Dembele and finished off by defeating Seton Hall 83-67. You can learn more about Iowa's newest signee by clicking here. Iowa's schedule will ramp up after Monday's game against Nebraska-Omaha. The Hawkeyes will play five straight games against power conference foes. Following last night's game, let's dive into some day-after takeaways.
Iowa Football: Iowa, Iowa State extend football contract through 2027 season
The Iowa and Iowa State rivalry will continue for another few years. On Thursday morning, Iowa and Iowa State announced that the two schools have agreed to play each other in football through the 2027 season. This season's game marked the 69th meeting in the series and was the first...
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
First Impressions: Iowa's toughness takes down Seton Hall in Gavitt Games
The Hawkeyes passed their first big test of the 2022 season with flying colors as they defeated Seton Hall 83-67. Iowa led for more than 31 minutes in this game and played the game at their pace on Wednesday night. Kris Murray led the team with 29 points, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers. Tony Perkins had a huge second half and finished with 18 points and five assists.
Three star power forward Ladji Dembele signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes
Newark (NJ) St. Benedict's three-star power forward Ladji Dembele has signed with Iowa on the last day of the signing period. The 6-foot-8, 230 pound senior chose the Hawkeyes over Wake Forest, Rutgers, and DePaul. “I’m signing with Iowa University,” Demebele said. “Basically when I first started watching college basketball...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Iowa Basketball: 3 takeaways from Hawkeyes road win over Seton Hall
Iowa Basketball passed their first test of the season as the Hawkeyes knocked off Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games. Here are three takeaways from the win. The Prudential Center was rocking as former Seton Hall point guard Shaheen Holloway coached his first marquee game for his alma matter. The Pirates came out playing aggressively, pressing Iowa on every made basket. However, the adjustments from Fran McCaffrey and Iowa Basketball enter up making the difference as the Hawkeyes got the win in Newark by a score of 83 to 67.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
kmaland.com
Iowa hires McGrath as assistant baseball coach
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has hired Sean McGrath as an assistant baseball coach. McGrath spent last year as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Travelers -- the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate. McGrath has also coached at Elon and UMass Lowell. View the full release from Iowa here.
Daily Iowan
Iowa track and field assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun reflects on eye-opening journey to Iowa City.
The University of Iowa track and field team’s new assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun experienced an eye-opening journey to Iowa City. Choukroun was raised in Paris, France, before heading off to college and competing as a decathlete for two years at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina. After he graduated in 2011, he served as an assistant coach at Benedict.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
iheart.com
U of Iowa Police Notice Trends, Since Alcohol Sales Allowed At Kinnick
(Iowa City, IA) -- It's been one year since alcohol sales were approved at Kinnick stadium and local healthcare providers and law enforcement have noticed a change. University of Iowa Police Chief Mark Bullock told the Iowa Board of Regents last week that officers have noticed less trash around the stadium, and they've also noticed fewer intoxicated people showing up at football games. Bullock says it appears the fans are not making pre-game drinking as much of a priority, now that alcohol is available for purchase during the game. He also says he's heard from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that game-day admissions have been lower since the policy went into place.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
It had to happen, eventually
With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
KCRG.com
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
Daily Iowan
Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City
Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
