(Iowa City, IA) -- It's been one year since alcohol sales were approved at Kinnick stadium and local healthcare providers and law enforcement have noticed a change. University of Iowa Police Chief Mark Bullock told the Iowa Board of Regents last week that officers have noticed less trash around the stadium, and they've also noticed fewer intoxicated people showing up at football games. Bullock says it appears the fans are not making pre-game drinking as much of a priority, now that alcohol is available for purchase during the game. He also says he's heard from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that game-day admissions have been lower since the policy went into place.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO