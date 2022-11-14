Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Now Samsung's older mid-rangers are starting to receive stable Android 13
The 2021 mid-ranger is also getting in on the stable One UI 5 action. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is receiving stable Android 13. This update is seemingly limited to Russia right now. Samsung has impressed with its stable Android 13 update schedule so far, bringing the update to 2022, 2021,...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🐉 The chip to power 2023 Android flagships is here!
We decode the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for you. Also read about Musk's latest Twitter goof-up, and more tech news of the day. 🤑 Good morning, Daily Authority readers. I just got up to speed with the whole FTX cryptocurrency mayhem and the story of Sam Bankman-Fried. Gosh! is it a complete cluster you-know-what! For those of you who still don’t know what’s happening, here’s a BBC article that does a great job of explaining it all. Meanwhile, here’s what else happened in the tech world while you were away.
Android Authority
A match made in hell: The ROG Phone 6 gets a Diablo edition
The Diablo Immortal Edition will come with Diablo-themed accessories and more. Asus has released another special edition version of the ROG Phone 6. The new special edition of the ROG Phone 6 is themed after Diablo Immortal. The Diablo Immortal Edition comes with some Diablo-themed packaging. Asus is no stranger...
Android Authority
OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones
Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones so far. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and many others have confirmed their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. The Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 could be the first to launch with the chips. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been out...
Android Authority
Android Auto beta program lets more people to sign up and try the redesign
The beta program has added new spots for those wanting to try the new beta. More spots for the Android Auto beta program have opened up. Those in the beta program will be able to test out the revamped UI. Sign-ups are reportedly open in multiple countries. The infotainment system...
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Qualcomm doubles down on augmented reality, spatial audio updates, more
Audiophiles should be particularly excited about this news. The company made some new hardware announcements during day 2 of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. These include the AR2 Gen 1 for augmented reality hardware and the second-gen Snapdragon S5 and S3 sound platforms. The company also announced Oryon, the new name...
Android Authority
Outward folding Xiaomi prototype leaks: A look at what could've been
An intriguing look at a device that looks more like the Mate X series. An outward-folding Xiaomi foldable phone prototype has surfaced online. The device bears a resemblance to the Huawei Mate X series. With the exception of the Huawei Mate X series and the Royole FlexPai family, the vast...
Android Authority
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 deep dive: Everything you need to know
The building blocks of your next-gen smartphone. Today, in Hawaii, Qualcomm lifted the lid on its latest mobile platform — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Building on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in more than just name, Qualcomm’s latest entry in its flagship Snapdragon series packs a number of improvements and new features for high-end smartphones in 2023 and beyond.
Android Authority
How to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app: Everything you need to know
This is the essential Galaxy Watch companion. You’ll need first to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to connect your new Samsung smartwatch to your phone. This piece of software is responsible for all the phone-to-device functionality. It also houses controls, settings, and all the customization options you could ever need. But what is it, where do you get it, and how do you use it? Read on for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Wearable app.
Android Authority
Now world's second-largest smartphone market is standardizing USB-C charging
Slowly but steadily, the world is moving towards USB-C. Phone makers and other tech companies have reportedly agreed to switch to USB-C as a common charging standard in India. The decision was reached at an inter-ministerial meeting. Apple reportedly did not oppose the move to USB-C. Smartphone makers and associations...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 16)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🖥️ A new hope for Arm PCs
Qualcomm gives us a name for its custom CPU, the Artemis 1 mission has launched, and more!. 👋 Hey there! Today is my first day back after a trip to the US for the Mediatek Executive Summit. Also, I bought a Pixel 7 Pro! So fingers crossed that I don’t suffer from any major issues. Our featured story today is about Qualcomm’s new custom CPU, expected to power PCs at some point down the line.
Android Authority
How to rotate your screen on Windows 10 and 11
Turn your screen sideways or upside down. If you need to rotate your screen on Windows 10 or 11, then it is a very easy thing to do. Many people, for example, like to have tall displays in portrait mode to maximize their screen real estate and make scrolling through feeds easier. If this sounds like you, then flipping the display to the side (or even upside down, if that’s your thing) takes a couple of seconds. Here’s how.
Android Authority
What is Qualcomm's Oryon CPU and why is it important?
2022 might go down as the year of the tech pre-announcement. First, Google pre-teased its Pixel 7 and Pixel Tablet at I/O. Following its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement, Qualcomm has shared the name of its next-gen CPU product well ahead of an actual product launch. Oryon is the name...
Android Authority
New details emerge about Motorola's next flagship
The filing reveals 125W fast charging and a dual-SIM variant. A filing for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was found on the FCC certification website. The filing reveals that the handset will support 125W fast charging. There will be a single SIM and dual-SIM variant. The next iteration of Motorola‘s...
Android Authority
The 15 best deals of the Crutchfield Black Friday sale
The sale includes up to 42% off top audio and home entertainment brands, including $450 off the LG C1 65-inch OLED TV. The Crutchfield Black Friday sale is off to a flying start. Not only are some big brand products subject to significant discounts of up to 42%, but the first-class service for which Crutchfield is known ensures you’re not waiting long for your hardware to arrive.
Android Authority
How to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad
When all the cool kids send images to one another on the TikTok or the ‘Gram, then the chances are good it’s a GIF image. If you’re not up with the lingo, a GIF image is a moving image that loops and repeats itself repeatedly. We’ve already covered how to create GIF images on Android phones. Now we’re going to move over to the Dark Side and show you how to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad.
Android Authority
What to do when your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive
Fix your unresponsive phone with these steps. Smartphones are an almost essential part of life, so our phones freezing and becoming unresponsive, especially at an inopportune moment, is a huge problem. Unless it’s a significant hardware issue, simply restarting the phone should do the trick, but diagnosing the cause of the problem to stop it from happening again might take longer. Here’s what to do if your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💲 Google's record-breaking settlement
Plus Pixel foldable phone renders, Twitter's 2FA fiasco, God of War Ragnarök's innovative storytelling, and more tech news. 🥳 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. Things seem quite quiet on the tech news front in the run-up to Black Friday, but I’m excited for Friday’s launch of The Devil in Me, the next installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology! But first, the day’s tech headlines…
