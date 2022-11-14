Read full article on original website
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
US News and World Report
Ford Must Bring More Work In-House to Preserve Jobs - CEO
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030
The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool
This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Autoblog
Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022
Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
CNBC
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
NASDAQ
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California plans green ‘industrial revolution’
California announced sweeping plans on Wednesday to cease all net carbon emissions before midcentury. The ambitious new net-zero plan aims to cut oil usage almost entirely by 2045 and greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent in the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to a state fact sheet. In doing so,...
invezz.com
Dow Jones price forecast for the rest of 2022
The inverted yield curve warns of a possible upcoming US economic recession. Inflation rose less than expected in October, triggering a sharp rally in the US stock market. A falling wedge pattern suggests more upside is possible until the next FOMC meeting. The US stock market rallied since the last...
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
