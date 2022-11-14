ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

US News and World Report

Ford Must Bring More Work In-House to Preserve Jobs - CEO

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley...
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030

The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool

This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Autoblog

Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022

Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories

SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
The Atlantic

Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
NASDAQ

2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)

Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
invezz.com

Dow Jones price forecast for the rest of 2022

The inverted yield curve warns of a possible upcoming US economic recession. Inflation rose less than expected in October, triggering a sharp rally in the US stock market. A falling wedge pattern suggests more upside is possible until the next FOMC meeting. The US stock market rallied since the last...
The Associated Press

monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

