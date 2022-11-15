ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13N34w_0jAfkDR200

Matt Hancock has struggled during his sixth I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial, which saw him face snakes and critters while in an underground pit.

The public voted on Sunday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his sixth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV reality show last week.

During Monday evening’s episode, viewers saw Hancock take part in Deserted Down Under, which involved the MP for West Suffolk lying on his back in an underground pit as he attempted to unlock the valuable stars that were inside “hell holes” on either side of him.

Hancock struggled through the challenge, which saw him given 11 minutes to unlock 11 stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches, as well as his biggest fear, snakes.

At one point Hancock told the show’s presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m just trying to talk about them (the snakes) as if they’re completely normal.”

Later Hancock got a fright, shouting: “Something’s going up my leg. It’s inside my shorts.”

It comes after he faced his fear of snakes in his previous trial House of Horrors, where a snake attempted to strike him at eye level.

Approximately four minutes into Deserted Down Under, Hancock said: “I can’t get this done.”

The politician became frustrated with himself during certain points of the challenge, and at one point the lights went out and he was left to complete the challenge in the dark.

At the end of the trial, it was confirmed that Hancock had won seven out of a possible 11 stars.

Reflecting on the experience and being in close proximity to snakes during the challenge, Hancock said: “I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine.”

Adding: “My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I’ve faced that. I’ve conquered a fear.”

Hancock seemed disappointed with himself, commenting on the number of stars he managed to secure: “It’s not 11 is it? Fine for dinner, haven’t hit it out of the park.”

Elsewhere in Monday evening’s show, Mike Tindall amused his campmates with a story about a humorous interaction with his mother-in-law, Anne, Princess Royal.

Speaking to fellow contestant Seann Walsh , the 44-year-old former England rugby player and wife of Zara Tindall , said: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

To which comedian Walsh, 36, replied: “Course you do.”

Tindall continued: “The old slut drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do?’

“I was like, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.’ They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

He added: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a slut drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, an amused Walsh said: “Mike slut dropped in front of Princess Anne and that is not the end of the story.”

Tindall went on: “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe laughed at Tindall’s revelation and applauded him for the hilarious story.

To finish, Tindall said: “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going’ and walked off.”

Walsh in the Bush Telegraph continued: “What a legend. Absolute legend. I would love to go to a party with Mike.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman narrated part of the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.The actor made a surprise appearance at the celebrations marking the start of the tournament, in which he appeared on stage with Qatari YouTube star Ghanim Al Muftah.“Football unites nations around their love for the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” Freeman said.BTS star Jungkook was also among stars performing at the opening ceremony, singing “Dreamers”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarQatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 gameGary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses
The Guardian

Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s role at Qatar World Cup

The comedian Joe Lycett appears to have thrown £10,000 into an industrial shredder in protest at David Beckham’s continued support for the World Cup in Qatar. Lycett had set the former England footballer a deadline of midday 20 November to withdraw from his role at the tournament. If Beckham had pulled out as a Qatar World Cup ambassador before the start of the event, Lycett was offering to donate £10,000 of his own money to gay charities. If Beckham did not, the plan was to shred it, along with, what Lycett called, the former England captain’s “status as gay icon”.
The Independent

‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist, or homophobic’: Stephen Graham on prejudice, social realism, and Matilda

Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.” It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire, and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life, as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand...
The Independent

Double trouble as celebrity namesakes get caught on the hop at hotel

Two celebrities who share the same name found themselves struggling to check into a hotel due to the computer system not allowing a duplicate.Scottish actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on Succession, and Professor Brian Cox, the former musician turned physics professor who found fame presenting the BBC’s Wonders Of The Solar System, were both staying at the same London hotel on Thursday night ahead of an appearance on BBC Breakfast.When Brian Cox met Brian Cox on #BBCBreakfast.. and they told of a mix up over hotel rooms😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ogOsR5SWIb— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 18, 2022After Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt...
The Independent

Voices: Joe Lycett’s £10k shredding stunt is no skin off Beckham’s nose – but who cares?

According to the cringey Tesco Christmas advert, the UK is suffering from a “joy shortage”. Unarguable, I’d say, but not especially relieved by Joe Lycett, which is not what you’d expect from the TV funnyman.I’ve just watched him dressed up in a kind of Sesame Street/Big Bird costume and (apparently) chuck £10,000 into a wood shredder. As it happens, Lycett didn’t look particularly chuffed by what he’d just done, destroying all that lovely money in a matter of seconds. He got through the cash faster than Elon Musk can buy a social media site.As a protest against Beckham’s involvement...
The Independent

Climate protester arrested after ‘approaching Sir David Attenborough’ in seafood restaurant

A climate change protester has been arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance as she went to hand a letter to Sir David Attenborough at a restaurant.Dorset Police said Emma Smart was arrested after refusing to comply with officers who asked her to leave.Animal Rebellion, the protest group Ms Smart was part of, said she approached Sir David’s table at a fish restaurant to give him the letter.A video posted on social media by the activist group shows Ms Smart saying “David, David, please five minutes, David. I’m a scientist, I’m a biologist” as she is dragged along the floor...
The Independent

Joe Lycett news – live: Comedian curtsies after ‘shredding £10,000’ over David Beckham World Cup ultimatum

Joe Lycett has appeared to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former...
The Independent

‘If you feel uncomfortable, that’s exactly the point’: Joe Lycett divides fans as he ‘shreds £10,000’

Joe Lycett’s latest stunt has divided fans, after he appeared to shred £10,000 in protest against David Beckham’s involvement in the 2022 World Cup.On Sunday, Lycett followed through with his pledge to destroy the money (£1,000 for every £1m of Beckham’s alleged deal) if the footballer didn’t end his contract in protest against Qatar’s stance on LGBT+ issues.Had he done so, Lycett had said that he would have donated the money to charities supporting gay people in football, while Beckham’s status as a “gay icon” would have remained intact. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.In the days...
The Independent

Animal Rebellion activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London

Animal Rebellion staged a protest inside Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea, London, on Saturday (19 November).The action was staged as part of the group’s campaign for a sustainable plant-based food system.Footage shows smartly-dressed activists sitting down at the restaurant, holding green mock “menus” that outlined the “environmental and social cost of Gordon Ramsay’s menu.”“This luxury restaurant epitomises the inequality we face in the UK right now, as well as denial of the severity of the climate crisis,” the group said.Protesters left the establishment as it closed for business.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More TikTok cooking ‘hack’ sparks London Fire Brigade warningPolice respond as at least five killed in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclubMoment Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador role
The Independent

Former GBBO contestant Janusz Domagala ‘pinched nine whisks’ from the tent

Janusz Domagala, who competed in this year’s Great British Bake Off (GBBO) competition, has revealed that he didn’t come away from the iconic tent empty-handed.The Polish baker said he took nine whisks with him before he became the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the show.Domagala, 34, made it to the semi-finals to compete against Syabira Yusoff, Sandro (real name Nelsandro Farmhouse), and Abdul Rehman Sharif.However, Patisserie Week saw the end of his chance for the winning title, despite Domagala being crowned Star Baker multiple times throughout the series.Revealing that he had taken nine whisks from the tent, the...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy