Salem, OR

nbc16.com

New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County

The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66

The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State's Pope named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 men’s basketball Freshman of the Week. First, he scored 19 points in the opener against Tulsa. Then he contributed 14 points in the win over Florida A&M. Next, the Beavers take on Bushnell Tuesday night.
CORVALLIS, OR

