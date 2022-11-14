Read full article on original website
UPDATE: One person dead, another injured, due to crash on Highway 20 Monday night
LEBANON, Ore. — UPDATE:. Monday night, November 14, around 6:36 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16. OSP says that a preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound Toyota had crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a...
New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County
The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
New 82-year-old Oregon millionaire using winnings to pay taxes and buy wife a car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has a new millionaire. 82-year-old Brooks Keebey of Salem, a retired truck driver, matched all five numbers in the record Powerball drawing. The ticket, which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, gave Keebey a million dollars. There were two million-dollar tickets sold in Oregon...
Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66
The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
Oregon State's Pope named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 men’s basketball Freshman of the Week. First, he scored 19 points in the opener against Tulsa. Then he contributed 14 points in the win over Florida A&M. Next, the Beavers take on Bushnell Tuesday night.
Beavs on the road: Oregon State wants defense to play like they're at home
Oregon State is heading back on the road this weekend to face Arizona State in Tempe. The Beaver’s defense has been their strongest unit all season, but they've been especially good against the run over the last weeks. Now heading to ASU to face one of the top running...
