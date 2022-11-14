Read full article on original website
Fritz Pollard Alliance Opens Inquiry With NFL Into Colts' Hiring of Jeff Saturday
The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced that, in conjunction with the NFL, it is investigating the Colts as to whether they successfully followed the proper guidelines before naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. “In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry...
Falcons Center Drew Dalman Snap Troubles? Coach Explains
The quarterback-center exchange is the start of nearly every play in every game, but it's rarely talked about. ... unless it goes awry. For most, the moving of the ball is a formality, a foregone conclusion. But for the Atlanta Falcons, that simply hasn't been the case this season. The...
Colts WR Coach Had Surprising Reaction to Frank Reich’s Firing
View the original article to see embedded media. After Colts coach Frank Reich was fired in favor of former All-Pro lineman and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, Indianapolis wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne felt the need to apologize to his former boss. “Man, I’m sorry…I wish I could’ve done better [for...
Colts QB Coach Reveals He Turned Down Play-Calling Duties
View the original article to see embedded media. When Jeff Saturday was hired and named Colts interim coach on Nov. 7, the NFL world collectively raised an eyebrow. Not only did Indianapolis hire someone with no NFL or college coaching experience, but just the week before, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Browns-Bills Game Moved to Detroit
View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to an impending blizzard, the Bills announced Thursday. The game, scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, was previously slated to take place at the...
Jets Sign Free Agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to practice squad
View the original article to see embedded media. As the Jets gear up for the back half of the season and make a push for the playoffs, the team is bringing in a familiar face to bolster its offensive line. New York has signed Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to its practice squad,...
Rams-Saints Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Rams expect Matthew Stafford to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and be under center in Week 11 against Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Los Angeles has lost five of its last six games and played without its veteran signal-caller in the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. The reeling Rams were dealt a massive blow as they lost star wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) indefinitely.
MetLife Stadium to Get New Playing Surface in 2023, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, is poised to get a new playing field for the 2023 season, according to a report from NJ Advance Media. The news was revealed by Giants safety Julian Love, who is the team’s union representative.
Joe Buck Says He Didn’t Miss Calling World Series
Joe Buck called the World Series for Fox from 1996 to 2021. This year, with Buck jumping from Fox to ESPN, the World Series assignment was handled by Joe Davis. During an appearance on this week’s SI Media Podcast, Buck was asked if he missed calling the World Series this year.
