Enrollment Numbers Trending Upwards for Algona Schools
–Enrollment figures are on an upward trend in the Algona Community School District, as certified enrollment numbers were finalized in October. Superintendent Joe Carter went over the data during the school board meeting Monday night. Carter says enrollment figures have been going up since the pandemic. Students who currently live...
Snowy Conditions Cause Rollover Accident
–An Algona woman avoided injury when her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times Monday morning. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s, 55-year-old Patricia Crookham was traveling northbound on 90th Avenue in a 1981 Ford Ranger around 11:20 AM. The accident report states that the roadway was covered in snow, and Crookham lost control of her vehicle and entered the east ditch, where it rolled twice.
Fundraiser Set for Kossuth Dementia Group
–A local group looking to provide support to Kossuth County residents who are helping to care for a loved one with dementia, is hosting a fundraising meal Thursday evening. Kris Schlievert is the chairperson for the Kossuth County Dementia Care Board, and she says the initial plan for the board was to help provide respite care for those dealing with dementia.
Time to Apply for Grant Funding from the KCCF
–Area non-profit groups and government entities can now submit applications for grant funding from the Kossuth County Community Foundation. According to a release from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, applications can now be filled out by going online to www.cfneia.org/wintercycle23. Applications must be submitted by January 15th 2023, with funding awards to be announced in March.
