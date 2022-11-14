–A local group looking to provide support to Kossuth County residents who are helping to care for a loved one with dementia, is hosting a fundraising meal Thursday evening. Kris Schlievert is the chairperson for the Kossuth County Dementia Care Board, and she says the initial plan for the board was to help provide respite care for those dealing with dementia.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO