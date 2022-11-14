Read full article on original website
Related
Ready, Set, Sell: Holiday Shopping Season Tips, Tactics for SMBs
Echoing other recent reports on the SMB retail segment, data from QuickBooks and Cox Communications reveal shoppers who are eager to spend at local SMB merchants — but are cautious about overspending due to inflation. Meanwhile, this past week, Meta launched a program aimed at helping small businesses win the holiday shopping season.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes In the QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Survey, shoppers plan to spend 40 percent of their budget at small businesses, which the company said represents an $88 billion sales opportunity. “Small businesses are also...
US stocks climb amid upbeat earnings reports, but indexes stay on pace for losing weeks
US stocks climbed Friday as investors digest strong earnings and comments from Fed officials. Shares of Ross Stores, Palo Alto Networks, Live Nation, and Gap, among others, rallied Friday. For the week, the Dow is down 0.6%, the S&P 500 is off by 1.2%, and the Nasdaq is 1.6% lower.
Comments / 0