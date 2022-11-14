Read full article on original website
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez
Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW). In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling...
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character
Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
Saraya Discusses Pressure Ahead Of In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya knows all eyes will be on her matchup with Britt Baker this Saturday. She just wants to get past the first bump. "It's going to be a big deal," Saraya said on the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "I'm going to be under a microscope that day and everything I'm going to be doing is going to be scrutinized."
Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status
It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.
Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME And Hollywood Ambitions
Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion for over 225 days — the longest reigning black WWE Women's Champion in history. However, WWE is not the champion's only point of interest moving forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with "Metro," she discussed taking that next step with her career. "I'm super excited for it," Belair said. "I don't like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!"
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Accidental Elimination In The 1996 Royal Rumble
One mistake might've changed the trajectory of Steve Austin's career -– for the better that is. Before Steve Austin became "Stone Cold," he initially entered the WWF as The Ringmaster and was given the Million Dollar Championship by Ted DiBiase on his debut. While his time as The Ringmaster...
Insight Into Pat McAfee's WWE Hiatus And When He Could Return
Michael Cole has been reenergized on commentary since his pairing with former NFL punter Pat McAfee. McAfee joined the "WWE SmackDown" commentary team in 2021. But in September, he would announce he'd be taking a hiatus from WWE to serve as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay." Recently, Cole appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and revealed exactly how he found out about McAfee's decision while he was in Wales for WWE Clash At The Castle.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Natalya Has One More Big WWE Goal
Natalya has been on WWE's main roster for nearly 15 years and has wrestled nearly every top woman who has stepped through the company since she began. In November 2010, Natalya won her first title since making her way to the main roster, as she defeated the team of LayCool for the Divas Championship. Natalya held onto the title for 70 days and did not hold championship gold again until SummerSlam 2017 when she defeated Naomi for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Natalya's third, and most recent, championship victory is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Tamina. Natalya revealed which WWE Women's Championship she currently has her eyes set on.
Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE
Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous...
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
