News Channel Nebraska
St John's scores 50 in 2nd half to rally past Nebraska 70-50
Keisei Tominaga led NU with 15 points, but St. John's used a pair of decisive runs early in the second half to post a 70-50 victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tominaga hit 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot just 29.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers that led to 21 Red Storm points.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night
Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
The Nebraska City News Press
Football semifinal results and championship schedule
Find links for video coverage at https://tinyurl.com/5n6vrse2 Class A Semifinals Omaha Westside def. Grand Island, 38-7 Gretna def. Creighton Prep, 36-14 Championship: Westside vs. Prep on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:15 p.m. Class B Semifinals Bennington def. Waverly, 23-7 Gross Catholic def. Scottsbluff, 49-35 Championship: Bennington vs. Gross Catholic on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:15 p.m. Class C1 Semifinals Aurora def. Boone Central, 40-19 Pierce def. Adams Central, 45-26 Championship: Aurora vs. Pierce on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:45 p.m. Class C2 Semifinals Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 6-0 Norfolk Catholic def. Ord, 38-6 Championship: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:15 a.m.
mountonline.org
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
Walk-on QB Synek pops onto the radar of Husker fan base
As Nebraska finished out the last few snaps of Saturday's game at Michigan, that was walk-on Jarrett Synek taking snaps in the Big House. Clean-up duty as it was in Nebraska's 34-3 loss, it was something still of significant personal note. Here's guessing he wouldn't have even predicted such a scenario for himself back in August.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 15th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
How walk-on quarterback Jarrett Synek climbed Nebraska's depth chart
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple details how redshirt freshman walk-on Jarrett Synek moved to No. 3 on the team's depth chart.
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
News Channel Nebraska
Downtown Omaha: Out with the old...
If you’re a fan of the wrecking ball downtown Omaha has just what you’re looking for. Built in 1977, the 45-year-old downtown library, is quickly coming down, to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters. The tallest building between Chicago and Denver, 44 stories tall, is...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
KSNB Local4
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
News Channel Nebraska
'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project
SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
KETV.com
World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
