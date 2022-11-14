Read full article on original website
Putin calls for price controls as Russian car sales crash to record low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin urged the Russian government on Wednesday to control car prices, as one industry head said Western sanctions could send annual sales crashing to below 1 million for the first time since records began. Auto sales have fallen over 60% so far this year, and...
Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
LIVE MARKETS-UK power generators: sell the news after budget?
Main U.S. indexes advance, but off best levels: Nasdaq up ~2.1%. Cons disc leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. UK POWER GENERATORS:...
Asia must not become arena for 'big power contest', says China's Xi
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a flashpoint of competition between Beijing and Washington. Xi's remarks ahead of an Asia-Pacific...
Kalkine: Aristocrat Leisure witnesses substantial profits
Gaming company Aristocrat Leisure saw profit after tax and before amortisation of $1.1 billion for the year, an increase of 27 per cent despite supply chain disruptions and mixed operating global conditions. This was driven by exceptional performance in North American Gaming Operations and global Outright Sales.
South Africa's Woolworths flags higher profit on eased COVID lockdowns
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African fashion and food retailer Woolworths said on Wednesday it expects half-year earnings to be more than 20% higher, as customers returned to physical stores, particularly in Australia, after prolonged government-imposed lockdowns. Woolworths said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, is...
BRIEF-Cryosite Ltd Says Unaudited Trading For First Four Months Of Year Show Stable Revenues
* UNAUDITED TRADING FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF YEAR SHOW STABLE REVENUES BUT LOWER PROFITABILITY. * FOR FIRST 4 MONTHS OF FY23, TOTAL REVENUE FLAT ON PCP AT A$3,791 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
UPDATE 1-Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard's game development and publishing unit said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January. Blizzard Entertainment said it had not reached a deal to renew the licenses with the Chinese...
‘Gross sabotage’: traces of explosives found at sites of Nord Stream gas leaks
Traces of explosives have been found at the sites of September’s multiple leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines, confirming that the breaches were the result of sabotage, Sweden’s prosecution authority has said. “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the...
Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17 over Ukraine
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch judges convicted two Russian men and a Ukrainian man in absentia of murder for their role in the shooting down of Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of 298 passengers and crew, and handed them life sentences. Ukraine welcomed the ruling, which will...
UPDATE 5-Poland blast may not be due to missile fired from Russia, Biden says
BALI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two people in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Biden spoke after global leaders gathered for...
Relief over Poland missile dents dollar flows; stocks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from two-month highs on Wednesday while the safe-haven dollar fell, after Poland's president said a missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief was enough to encourage some flows back into...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
TSX falls to 9-day low as commodity prices slide
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to its lowest closing level in nine days, tracking weakness in oil and metal prices as investors worried about the path of U.S. interest rates and demand in major commodity consumer China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended...
Ukraine working with allies on 'integrated' air defence system
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kyiv was working with international allies on an "integrated and echeloned" air defence system. Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting...
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Gold dips as dollar gains, geopolitical tensions ease
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.79 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT. U.S. gold...
Dollar gains, stocks slip as Fed officials talk tough on rates
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose and equity markets slid on Thursday after more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials reminded investors a less aggressive monetary policy is unlikely with U.S. employment data still showing a tight labor market. Nagging recession and higher interest rate worries rattled European markets,...
Stocks pare losses, dollar falls after Biden defuses tensions over Poland blast
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks pared losses and the dollar fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian defence missile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief among investors was enough to...
Macron: U.S. has shared information on Poland blast, we must remain prudent
PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said On Wednesday the United States had shared preliminary information about the missile blast in Poland but that it was too early to say what happened. "There is preliminary work that was shared by the United States but we must remain...
