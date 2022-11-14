ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Australia offer ‘love and respect’ to woo Ronaldo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A-League boss Danny Townsend has made a bid to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Australian top flight, while admitting it might not be able to compete financially with rival offers for the disaffected Manchester United star. Ronaldo’s future at United is up in the air after...
104.1 WIKY

“Time is not on our side,” says COP27 president urging Friday summit deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s COP27 President Sameh Shoukry urged delegates at the climate summit to come to a deal by Friday, warning them that time was not on their side and setting out the extent of the work left to be completed. “Time is not on...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022 From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino. Follow AP visual journalism:
The Associated Press

Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12 meters (40 feet) high and 15 meters (50 feet) wide for exhibition in England. “The Wedding Cake” is mostly made of Portugal’s famous ceramic tiles called “azulejos.” Vasconcelos is using them in pastel pink, green, blue and yellow in what is her most ambitious outdoor project yet. And she savors the battle. “Every day you know that something will happen and something new will come up and you have to solve problems,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It’s a very dynamic and alive thing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy