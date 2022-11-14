Read full article on original website
Soccer-Australia offer ‘love and respect’ to woo Ronaldo
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A-League boss Danny Townsend has made a bid to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Australian top flight, while admitting it might not be able to compete financially with rival offers for the disaffected Manchester United star. Ronaldo’s future at United is up in the air after...
Leaders at APEC condemn recent firing of missiles by North Korea in strongest terms - Japan govt
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States, South Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia agreed on Friday to condemn the launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles in the strongest terms in an emergency meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the Japanese government said.
“Time is not on our side,” says COP27 president urging Friday summit deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s COP27 President Sameh Shoukry urged delegates at the climate summit to come to a deal by Friday, warning them that time was not on their side and setting out the extent of the work left to be completed. “Time is not on...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022 From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino. Follow AP visual journalism:
Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12 meters (40 feet) high and 15 meters (50 feet) wide for exhibition in England. “The Wedding Cake” is mostly made of Portugal’s famous ceramic tiles called “azulejos.” Vasconcelos is using them in pastel pink, green, blue and yellow in what is her most ambitious outdoor project yet. And she savors the battle. “Every day you know that something will happen and something new will come up and you have to solve problems,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It’s a very dynamic and alive thing.”
