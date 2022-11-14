Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
Eyewitness News
CT’s new comptroller gives update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fund set up to give bonuses to essential workers is running out of money. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eyewitness News
Eversource customers could pay about $85 more per month
(WFSB) – Eversource customers could pay about $85 more on their monthly bill if the company’s proposed rate hikes are approved. This comes as energy supply prices are reaching historic highs this winter. The company said it filed new supply prices with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA)...
Eyewitness News
Answer Desk: Why are energy prices higher in CT than across the country?
(WFSB) - According to energy experts, customers in Connecticut pay more for electricity than the national average electric bill. Why are prices more expensive here in the Nutmeg state, and New England in general?. The two main reasons we see higher electric bills is our location and the war in...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Scores of Taylor Swift fans took to the internet Tuesday morning to try and land concert tickets to her recently announced shows. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says the state's first snow of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. The governor announced...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Trump expected to announce run for president
WFSB White House Correspondent Jon Decker talks about reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland and updates as world leaders meet for the G20 Summit. The governor announced that Jonathan Dach will serve as Lamont’s chief of staff. He replaces Paul Mounds, who stepped down. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. Former president Donald Trump announces third run for White House. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former president Donald Trump announced his third white...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut Foodshare’s holiday collection events continue this week
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Foodshare kicked off its annual holiday giving season. One of its biggest events, dubbed “Bank of America Turkey Tuesday,” happened at its headquarters in Wallingford on Tuesday. “We are committed to providing a Thanksgiving meal to over 50,000 of our neighbors throughout Connecticut,”...
Eyewitness News
UConn and QU medical programs highlight primary care; hoping to cut down PCP shortage
(WFSB) - Eyewitness News continues our coverage on the doctor shortage. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care physicians in the next ten years. We first told you earlier this is why Connecticut is having a hard time finding primary care...
Eyewitness News
State DOT dealing with shortage of plow truck drivers ahead of winter
(WFSB) - Plow truck drivers are needed ahead of the major snow season. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said they need people to apply. Dot said overall they have over 600 openings. It’s down from 750 earlier this year, but it’s something they want to fill as much as...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: An Early Warning Weather Alert for the first flakes of the season
The Wednesday AM commute will feature wet roads, with a few slick spots... Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking wintry precipitation that is making its way into CT this evening. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said snow is expected in parts of the state after the evening commute.
Comments / 0