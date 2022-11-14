ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
Eversource customers could pay about $85 more per month

(WFSB) – Eversource customers could pay about $85 more on their monthly bill if the company’s proposed rate hikes are approved. This comes as energy supply prices are reaching historic highs this winter. The company said it filed new supply prices with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA)...
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning

Scores of Taylor Swift fans took to the internet Tuesday morning to try and land concert tickets to her recently announced shows. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says the state's first snow of the season is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. The governor announced...
INTERVIEW: Trump expected to announce run for president

WFSB White House Correspondent Jon Decker talks about reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland and updates as world leaders meet for the G20 Summit. The governor announced that Jonathan Dach will serve as Lamont’s chief of staff. He replaces Paul Mounds, who stepped down. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont...
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut

(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. Former president Donald Trump announces third run for White House. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former president Donald Trump announced his third white...
Connecticut Foodshare’s holiday collection events continue this week

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Foodshare kicked off its annual holiday giving season. One of its biggest events, dubbed “Bank of America Turkey Tuesday,” happened at its headquarters in Wallingford on Tuesday. “We are committed to providing a Thanksgiving meal to over 50,000 of our neighbors throughout Connecticut,”...
