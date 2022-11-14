(Above) OTW reader Kevin Schock has dialed into a consistent and quality nighttime bass bite in western Connecticut using Tsunami sand eels and swim shads. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. Forty-plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, as the shallower structure is now inundated with short fish. The water temperatures are starting to drop quickly, but we should still have a couple good weeks of strong blackfish action on the deeper structure. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO