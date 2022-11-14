Read full article on original website
Related
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
trumbulltimes.com
Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
Eyewitness News
Tracking wet roads in northern CT on Wednesday morning
The Be The One Foundation donates $3,333.333 to CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. CT Foodshare collected frozen turkeys at Stop & Shop in Simsbury the morning of Nov. 16. Scot Haney helps collect donations from Complete Care Glendale Center in Naugatuck as part of CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT:...
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
(Above) OTW reader Kevin Schock has dialed into a consistent and quality nighttime bass bite in western Connecticut using Tsunami sand eels and swim shads. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. Forty-plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, as the shallower structure is now inundated with short fish. The water temperatures are starting to drop quickly, but we should still have a couple good weeks of strong blackfish action on the deeper structure. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop.
NBC Connecticut
Public Works, Transportation Crews Prepare for Wintry Mix in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix will develop in Connecticut Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Public works crews in Tolland are standing by. “It is...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight for parts of CT; cold rain for rest of state
WHAT'S NEW: Winter weather advisory for Litchfield County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Low pressure from the south will bring a mix of cold rain, wet snow and even some sleet to our area. Wintry weather will be confined to interior sections of western Connecticut. Anywhere along and south of the Merritt will see rain. Up north is where the wet snow and mixing will occur for a few hours overnight. This will change to rain overnight. Any accumulations will be confined to colder surfaces and elevations (areas north of I-84).
8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
Eyewitness News
Tips for preparing your car for the winter months
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With the first flakes expected to fall across some areas of our state tonight, many are gearing up for the winter ahead. That means getting your car in tip top shape. Although we’re not expecting a ton of snow, it’s a good reminder to get your...
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
Eyewitness News
State DOT dealing with shortage of plow truck drivers ahead of winter
(WFSB) - Plow truck drivers are needed ahead of the major snow season. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said they need people to apply. Dot said overall they have over 600 openings. It’s down from 750 earlier this year, but it’s something they want to fill as much as...
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Comments / 0