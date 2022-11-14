ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Tracking wet roads in northern CT on Wednesday morning

The Be The One Foundation donates $3,333.333 to CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. CT Foodshare collected frozen turkeys at Stop & Shop in Simsbury the morning of Nov. 16. Scot Haney helps collect donations from Complete Care Glendale Center in Naugatuck as part of CT Foodshare's Turkey Trot. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT:...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

(Above) OTW reader Kevin Schock has dialed into a consistent and quality nighttime bass bite in western Connecticut using Tsunami sand eels and swim shads. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. Forty-plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, as the shallower structure is now inundated with short fish. The water temperatures are starting to drop quickly, but we should still have a couple good weeks of strong blackfish action on the deeper structure. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight for parts of CT; cold rain for rest of state

WHAT'S NEW: Winter weather advisory for Litchfield County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Low pressure from the south will bring a mix of cold rain, wet snow and even some sleet to our area. Wintry weather will be confined to interior sections of western Connecticut. Anywhere along and south of the Merritt will see rain. Up north is where the wet snow and mixing will occur for a few hours overnight. This will change to rain overnight. Any accumulations will be confined to colder surfaces and elevations (areas north of I-84).
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Tips for preparing your car for the winter months

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With the first flakes expected to fall across some areas of our state tonight, many are gearing up for the winter ahead. That means getting your car in tip top shape. Although we’re not expecting a ton of snow, it’s a good reminder to get your...
TERRYVILLE, CT
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA

