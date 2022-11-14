ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Electric Rates To Increase Nearly 50%

Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Citing global demand both Eversource and United Illuminating have asked regulators to increase the supply portion of consumers bills. Eversource will increase monthly bills by...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut

(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy