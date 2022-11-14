Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Eyewitness News
CT’s new comptroller gives update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fund set up to give bonuses to essential workers is running out of money. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Electric Rates To Increase Nearly 50%
Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Citing global demand both Eversource and United Illuminating have asked regulators to increase the supply portion of consumers bills. Eversource will increase monthly bills by...
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Eyewitness News
UConn and QU medical programs highlight primary care; hoping to cut down PCP shortage
(WFSB) - Eyewitness News continues our coverage on the doctor shortage. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care physicians in the next ten years. We first told you earlier this is why Connecticut is having a hard time finding primary care...
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
CHART: 45 towns flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont in 2022 election
Gov. Ned Lamont won 45 towns in 2022 that Stefanowski won in 2018, and his margins improved in all but 17 municipalities. Here's the data.
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut in 2022?
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? Amountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
Google will pay $6.5M to Connecticut as part of a national location privacy settlement
Google continued to collect personal information about its customers' location even after those customers told the internet giant not to track their locations
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
wiltonbulletin.com
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
Comments / 0