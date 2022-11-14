ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Pillars step up the support the community

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwtU2_0jAfVVBF00

NORWALK — A way to say thanks to those who do such for the community.

The Norwalk Area United Fund held a special gathering recently for the Pillars group. The theme of "Denim and Diamonds" was followed by the Young Philanthropists Event at the Milestone Event Center.

Speaking at the event were Brett Montague for the Young Philanthropists group, and Tom Schubert and Dave Bleile for the Pillars.

The future, Montague said, belongs to the younger people, and it is good to get them involved with the United Fund.

But right now it is the Pillars who are the backbone of the group.

"Without this Pillar group the United Fund and this community would be in really dire straits," Schubert said. "I want to go back to the inception. There was a group of people in this community that decided we needed something to raise money because the contributions coming from the manufacturing side were dwindling as those jobs left the community.

"In 2007 Jon Ditz, Ed McClendon, Ken Russ, Howard Wilde, John Elmlinger, Chris Stang and Jim Gerken got together and they were the braintrust behind this group."

Schubert said the first year was in the fall of 2007. Back then, 34 pillars raised $34,000, which was about 11 percent of the budget.

"This year, the previous campaign, there were 136 pillars that raised 66 percent of the budget," he said. "Again, without this group being so generous year after year after year there would be no way to fund all of the agencies that need the funds.

"Speaking of funds, we had to increase our budget significantly because of the needs of our community. I am very confident this group will step up and meet that need."

The 2022 budget was $415,000, and that was met. The 2023 goal has been raised to $500,000.

"This group is such a special group," Bleile said. "Basically, you are everywhere we go, it seems like. There is a lot of things in this community. There is a lot of life and support of so many different areas and we see everybody at those things.

"It's amazing what you do. Just your being here inspires somebody else ... every time we think we have hit a high that we can't hit again we've got another group that comes in."

Between the board members, pillars, volunteers and staff, there are hundreds of people each year that contribute to making the United Fund what it is, Bleile said.

"It's been really special," he said. "It is also really inspiring to see all of the young people who signed up to be here tonight."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines

MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY NEWS: Group discusses farmland threats

Concerned farmers and agriculture community members gathered recently to voice their concerns and offer solutions to halt the loss of farmland. WOOSTER Wayne County Commissioners and more than two dozen members of the Agricultural Success Group gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 11-17-22

11/09/2022 Michael E Scheanwald and Linda J Scheanwald to Andrea L Sheehy and Michael J Sheehy, 6340 North Opfer Lentz Road, $460,000. 11/08/2022 Tyler J and Amanda Linton to IW Management Services LLC, 14230 West Court Street, $26,000. Bay Township. 11/07/2022 1175 Fremont Road LLC to Mehran Moghaddas, 1175 Fremont...
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
168
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy