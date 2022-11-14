ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KCBY

New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County

The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Bushnell men's basketball faces Oregon State Tuesday night

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell University men's basketball team is off to a 2-2 start this season. Tuesday night the team makes the trip north to Corvallis for an exhibition game against Oregon State. The Beacons are determined to return to the postseason after a disappointing 9th place finish...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Linfield University football begins Division III playoffs Saturday

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend in McMinnville, the Linfield Wildcats will make their third straight NCAA Division III postseason appearance. Linfield will host Pomona-Pitzer this Saturday at 12:05 p.m. The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated and have several local players, including Connor Morton of Springfield, Zach Young of...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State's Pope named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 men’s basketball Freshman of the Week. First, he scored 19 points in the opener against Tulsa. Then he contributed 14 points in the win over Florida A&M. Next, the Beavers take on Bushnell Tuesday night.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Beavers have things cooking through first stretch of the season

In Corvallis, Oregon State is inviting Oregon's neighbor, Bushnell University, into Gill Coliseum Tuesday night. Despite the roster turnover there, the Beavers have things cooking through the first stretch of the season. A lot of things still to iron out but they like where they are so far and how...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion

On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR

