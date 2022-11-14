Read full article on original website
Computer scientists succeed in solving algorithmic riddle from the 1950s
For more than half a century, researchers around the world have been struggling with an algorithmic problem known as “the single source shortest path problem.” The problem is essentially about how to devise a mathematical recipe that best finds the shortest route between a node and all other nodes in a network, where there may be connections with negative weights.
Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs
Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
Datadobi StorageMAP 6.3 allows companies to manage more of their unstructured data
Datadobi has enhanced its multi-vendor, multi-cloud unstructured data management platform StorageMAP. The 6.3 release introduces the ability to copy network-attached storage (NAS) data to any S3-compatible object storage system. The new file-to-object copy functionality adds to StorageMAP’s ability to help IT leaders archive, pipeline, and replicate file data to S3....
electronica 2022: CEOs Roundtable – Power Electronics News
Many experts believe that our progress toward a sustainable future will be tested in the coming years. The electronics industry is essential to the growth of technologies for a future decentralized, sustainable power grid and a new era of mobility. Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Jochen Hanebeck, president and CEO of Infineon Technologies, Gregg Lowe, president and CEO of Wolfspeed, and Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics, spoke at the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022 about the current supply chain scenario, the need for government incentives, and much more.
Solving IoT Security Issues with Embedded Microcontrollers
The Internet of Things is no longer a buzzword but has become an integral part of our lives. Every sector, from healthcare to manufacturing, uses IoT devices. However, while the total number of devices has been forecasted to reach 83 billion by 2024, security remains a significant concern. Without proper security measures, any connected IoT device is vulnerable to a breach, function loss, or hacking to steal user data or manipulate the system. This paper examines how IoT security can be addressed with embedded MCUs.
Critical SQLi and access flaws spotted in Zendesk analytics service
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of flaws in Zendesk Explore which when exploited by an attacker could let unauthorized access to information from customer accounts that have the feature turned on. The flaw which has been patched now would have allowed threat actors to access conversations, email addresses, tickets, comments,...
Web giants to submit user data as EU law comes into effect
A new EU law imposing stricter online regulation comes into effect Wednesday and the biggest platforms like Facebook and Google will have until February 17 to reveal their user numbers. The Digital Services Act (DSA) rules will be fully applied 12 months later from February 17, 2024, but officials will...
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.14): Meta lays off 11,000 people, Apple works on some sort of “metaverse”, and more!
I finally got my Quest Pro last week and this evening I plan to finally turn it on and try to have some fun with it! I guess a review is coming in 2–3 weeks, so be prepared 🙂 As for the Pico 4, I’ll do that either this week or next one, instead. Sorry for the long backlog, but I’m not having much time to work on the blog during this period.
New faculty join the School of Science in 2022 | MIT News
This fall, the MIT School of Science welcomes seven new faculty to the departments of Biology; Chemistry; Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Studies (EAPS); Mathematics; and Physics. Wanying Kang researches large-scale atmospheric and oceanic dynamics, and their effects on the climate of Earth and other planetary bodies. She hopes to bridge...
Empowering social media users to assess content helps fight misinformation
When fighting the spread of misinformation, social media platforms typically place most users in the passenger seat. Platforms often use machine-learning algorithms or human fact-checkers to flag false or misinforming content for users. “Just because this is the status quo doesn’t mean it is the correct way or the only...
Zero-Trust Initiatives Stall, as Cyberattack Costs Rocket to $1M per Incident
Organizations are struggling with mounting data losses, increased downtime, and rising recovery costs due to cyberattacks — to the tune of $1.06 million in costs per incident. Meanwhile, IT security staffs are stalled on getting defenses up to speed. That’s according to the 2022 Dell Global Data Protection Index...
FTX Bankruptcy: From Binance to Voyager, Here’s How Crypto Firms Are Exposed to the Collapsed Crypto Exchange
After major crypto exchange FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX’s investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero. Other crypto firms may be exposed to FTX by having held tokens on the exchange...
6,522 ‘Sleeping Bitcoins’ Worth $107 Million Wake Up After 5 Years of Inactivity – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 16, 2022, at Bitcoin block height 763,474, someone transferred 6,522 bitcoin worth roughly $107 million after the coins sat idle for more than five years. While bitcoin’s value is 75% lower than it was a year ago, so-called sleeping bitcoins have been waking up amid the recent crypto market capitulation.
Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.
A high-order shape-morphing and high-frequency actuated 3D mesostructure with applications in multifunctional devices
Three-dimensional (3D) mesostructures, assembled from 2D patterned precursors through compressive force, are compatible with most advanced planar semiconductor technologies (e.g., photolithography), functional materials (e.g., monocrystalline silicon, plastic and metal) and length scales from macro to micro. Endowing the 3D mesostructures with the ability of reconfiguration and multi-function enables their distinctive...
Business Continuity And Security: How They Work Hand In Hand
The world of business has completely evolved in the past two decades. Before, managers only needed to worry about intrusions and physical theft. Now that almost every crucial operation is done online, cybersecurity threats are their new causes of concern. Whether you have a physical or digital product or service,...
European Customers Can Now Trade ETH/EUR Pair on bitFlyer
Benefit from zero-fee pricing on one of the world’s most stable and secure crypto trading platforms. bitFlyer, one of the world’s largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, continues to expand its global footprint as it rolls out its Ethereum to Euro (ETH/EUR) pair to traders located in Europe. This announcement highlights bitFlyer’s commitment to expanding its product suite while playing to the firm’s core strength – providing industry-leading liquidity and deeply discounted fees to its sophisticated crypto trading community.
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact • TechCrunch
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple’s A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. This latest flagship platform from Qualcomm is claimed to feature 40 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Smartphones powered by this chipset are expected to hit the market before the end of 2022. However, it appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC might not be as powerful as the Apple A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
Meet the Council’s New Regional VP, Asia-Pacific
Welcome to our podcast series, Coffee with the Council. I’m Alicia Malone, Senior Manager of Public Relations for the PCI Security Standards Council. Today, we’ll meet one of the Council’s newest employees, our Regional Vice President of Asia-Pacific, Yew Kuann Cheng. Yew Kuann is based in Singapore and spent 15 years as the Senior Director of Risk, Strategy, and Operations in Asia-Pacific for Visa. Thank you for joining us today, Yew Kuann, and also welcome to the team.
