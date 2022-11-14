ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Air Supply Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In January

'80s sensation, Air Supply, will be performing in Lake Charles to help you ring in the new year in style. Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell of Air Supply met on May 12, 1975 when they were both performing in an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. After becoming friends, they formed a vocal harmony group which eventually lead to the formation of Air Supply.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2022. Megan Sheree Johnson, 33, Kinder: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. Paul Landry Falcon, 42, Sulphur: Assault. Marquerite Renee Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Malcolm Scott Guillory, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse. Harold L....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, Lake Charles, who was reported missing in October. Gobert was last seen on Oct. 1, in the area of Broad Street and Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. Authorities say they have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Goos Ferry substation will provide power to Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new substation will provide power in Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis, Entergy officials said. The Goos Ferry substation project included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure, Entergy said. The Goos Ferry substation will increase...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened. Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday. “Sometimes you don’t really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Banyan Foundation opening new senior living development

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plans for a new senior living development were unveiled in Lake Charles. The facility will be called Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living. It will hold 120-units of one and two bedroom housing with about 160-residents aged 62 or older. The two story building will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

