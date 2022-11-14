Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk In Downtown Lake Charles
The holidays are here! Presented by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA the 2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk is Saturday, November 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM and is sponsored by Entergy. The Art Walk is all about supporting and celebrating our local artists and businesses. It just...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
Air Supply Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In January
'80s sensation, Air Supply, will be performing in Lake Charles to help you ring in the new year in style. Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell of Air Supply met on May 12, 1975 when they were both performing in an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. After becoming friends, they formed a vocal harmony group which eventually lead to the formation of Air Supply.
Aaron Lewis Headed To Beaumont For a Big Show In February 2023
Are you ready for some country mixed with some good ole rock and roll? We found just the thing for you! Music icon Aaron Lewis is heading back to Beaumont, Texas for a big show In February of 2023. It was just announced that Lewis is launching a unique style...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2022. Megan Sheree Johnson, 33, Kinder: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. Paul Landry Falcon, 42, Sulphur: Assault. Marquerite Renee Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Malcolm Scott Guillory, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse. Harold L....
KPLC TV
CPSO: 66-year-old man missing since October
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, Lake Charles, who was reported missing in October. Gobert was last seen on Oct. 1, in the area of Broad Street and Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. Authorities say they have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.
KPLC TV
Goos Ferry substation will provide power to Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new substation will provide power in Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis, Entergy officials said. The Goos Ferry substation project included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure, Entergy said. The Goos Ferry substation will increase...
KPLC TV
Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened. Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday. “Sometimes you don’t really...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child's Life
A toddler has died following a crash in Vermilion Parish Friday night.
KPLC TV
Banyan Foundation opening new senior living development
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plans for a new senior living development were unveiled in Lake Charles. The facility will be called Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living. It will hold 120-units of one and two bedroom housing with about 160-residents aged 62 or older. The two story building will...
