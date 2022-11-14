Disney Debuts ‘Moon Girl Magic’ Music Video From Upcoming Series ‘Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ – Watch Now! | Diamond White, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Music, Music Video

Read full article on original website
Fire & Water Have a Meet Cute In Disney & Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer – Watch! | Disney, Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Movies, Peter Sohn, Pixar, Trailer
Disney and Pixar are gearing up to release their next movie, Elemental!. The upcoming animated film will be Pixar’s 27th film to date. On Thursday (November 17), the new poster and teaser trailer were released for Elemental, offering fans a first look at the movie, which features a love story like no other.
Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix: What the critics had to say about Daisy Edgar Jones movie
Olivia Newman’s mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing has arrived on Netflix and immediately jumped to No 1 on the site’s most popular movies ranking.The film, which follows the story of a girl named Kya, features Daisy-Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and David Strathairn.Set in the 1950s and 1960s in rural North Carolina, the narrative blends elements of murder mystery, romance, and nature writing with a coming-of-age story about Kya, who grew up alone in the marshes.The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name which sold more than 12m copies since its publication...
In Netflix’s Holly Jolly ‘Christmas With You,’ Freddie Prinze Jr. Rallies For the Rom-Com
Netflix is all about the comebacks this holiday season. First, the streamer brought back Lindsay Lohan for a chalet romp with Falling for Christmas. Now, because they couldn’t get him for He’s All That with Addison Rae, here comes Freddie Prinze Jr., back in all his cheesy rom-com glory with holiday music flick Christmas With You.Christmas With You is a glorified Lifetime movie, taking notes from Marry Me and adding a festive dusting of snow to the mix. Washed-up pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) can’t be bothered to compose a Christmas song, though her label says that’s what she needs...
Biggie VR Concert Will Feature ‘Hyper-Realistic’ Avatar
With guest performances by Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, and more. Meta today announced the latest in its series of immersive VR concerts, The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience. Coming next month to Horizon Worlds, the one-of-a-kind show will bring the late Brooklyn rapper to life like never before in celebration of what would have been his 50th birthday.
Auli’i Cravalho’s Ghost Makes Riele Downs Popular In ‘Darby & the Dead’ Trailer – Watch Now! | Asher Angel, Auli’i Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Derek Luke, Hulu, Movies, Riele Downs, Tony Danza, Trailer, Wayne Knight
Riele Downs can see ghosts in new movie Darby and the Dead, and the latest one is (well, was) the most popular girl (Auli’i Cravalho) in school!. The trailer for the upcoming movie was just released on Wednesday (November 16), giving fans a first look at the supernatural teen film.
YouTube Music Update Rolling Out With Redesigned Now Playing Screen, Gets Rid of Dislike Button: Report
YouTube Music has been receiving smaller yet useful updates over time and its latest update makes the Now Playing screen more intuitive and user-friendly. These changes are to do with the Now Playing screen where some interface elements have been moved around to make way for a new feature, while the dislike button has been removed entirely. However, at the same time, it moves elements around, that could make things a bit confusing or distracting. The update is a server-side change and is reportedly rolling out in phases to Android devices. Our iOS device does not reflect the new changes yet.
Adele says she’s ‘never been more nervous’ ahead of Las Vegas residency opening night
Adele has said “she’s never been more nervous” ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.The singer was originally due to perform 24 shows back in January, but postponed them in an emotional video where she explained that the show wasn’t ready.Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to share her feelings ahead of the first night."I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," Adele wrote in a caption underneath a photo of herself."I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop...
‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ Releases 36-hole Course Based on ’90s Classic ‘MYST’ – Road to VR
Walkabout Mini Golf (2020) developers Mighty Coconut launched the long-awaited course based on the classic adventure game MYST (1993), bringing 18 easy and 18 difficult holes to the game. Update (November 16th, 2022): Myst fans have been able to play the original game in VR since Cyan released the VR-compatible...
Dead Island 2 Gets Delayed Anew — When’s the New Release Date?
Dead Island 2 is getting delayed again. Dambuster Studios, the game’s developer, has recently tweeted that it is delaying the release of Dead Island 2 yet again due to undisclosed reasons. The game was previously scheduled for release on Feb. 3, 2023, nine years after its first announcement because...
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Arrives December 14, Free to Owners of the Game
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen (now, current-gen) update is coming next month. In a tweet, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the long-delayed enhanced version of the game will be out December 14, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Key changes include support for ray tracing, faster load times on console, and a variety of mods “integrated into the experience.” The Polish publisher has a dedicated REDstreams event planned on Twitch next week, that covers the aforementioned enhancements, in addition to some new content based on The Witcher series from Netflix.
